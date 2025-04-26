King Carl and Silvia Release the Definitive Photo: Europe on Edge

After weeks marked by criticism and financial questions, the kings of Sweden have decided to take a break in a place filled with personal history. Carl XVI Gustaf and Silvia spent the Easter holidays in a modest cabin, away from the noise and surrounded by nature. This retreat, located on the border with Norway, was the setting chosen by the monarch and his wife to disconnect.

A Refuge with History

The mountain cabin, located in Storlien, within the province of Jämtland, is not just any property. It was a wedding gift for the king's parents, Princess Sibylla and Crown Prince Gustaf Adolf, from an association that promoted outdoor life. Just over a mile (2 kilometers) from the Norwegian border, this space has become a refuge to which the family has returned at different times.

| Europa Press

This time, the kings traveled without children or grandchildren: sitting in camping chairs, accompanied by their dog Brandie and a simple mat, they enjoyed the spring weather. Carl XVI Gustaf even practiced cross-country skiing, a calmer version of the sport he so enjoyed in his youth. The scene strongly contrasts with the family's most recent getaway to Brazil, which sparked numerous criticisms.

Returning to the Essentials

The plan, reminiscent of the vacations they shared with their children when they were young, has a strong nostalgic component. Victoria, Madeleine, and Carl Philip grew up enjoying these Easter getaways, and today the kings have decided to return to that simple routine. This choice has not gone unnoticed, especially after the commotion caused by their previous vacations.

The context doesn't help: the Swedish monarchy is currently facing a complicated economic situation. It has been reported that the current budget is not enough to cover all official activities, nor the maintenance of the palaces, gardens, or commemorative events. The financial situation, worsened since the pandemic, has forced the Royal House to request loans from the government to cover some of these expenses.

| Europa Press

Pending Disputes with the State

In addition to the economic problems, there is a dispute between the Swedish State and the Royal House over the use and performance of properties belonging to the Swedish crown. The differences over how to manage these assets have caused tensions that remain unsolved. In this context, Carl XVI Gustaf and Silvia's retreat to a simple and familiar environment takes on another meaning.

It is not only a gesture of returning to roots but also an indirect response to the criticisms. Showing a closer, simpler, and more austere image may be a way to reconnect with public opinion.