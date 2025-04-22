Caroline of Monaco Calls Her Brother Albert: Important Breaking News

After nearly three weeks under medical supervision, Ernst von Hannover has been discharged. The German aristocrat left the Ruber International Clinic accompanied by his partner, Claudia Stilianopoulos, who has kept by his side at all times. His recovery has been slow but steady, and he is now at home after overcoming one of his latest health episodes.

Complicated Days and a Progressive Recovery

It was on April 3rd when Ernst was admitted to the hospital, causing concern among his close ones. Although the initial reasons were not disclosed, his closest circle, including his son Christian and his daughter-in-law Sassa de Osma, kept informed of his progress. Initially, his condition was delicate, requiring intensive care.

| Europa Press

Claudia, with whom he has shared his life for some time, confirmed that this episode was not related to the hip surgery Ernst underwent months ago. According to what she explained to ¡Hola! magazine, the medical treatments were showing results, and it was expected that he could soon leave the intensive care unit. Finally, this Monday, the prince walked out of the hospital on his own, visibly recovered and accompanied by Claudia.

A Medical History Marked by Ups and Downs

It is not the first time Ernst von Hannover faces serious health problems; over the past years, his hospital visits have been frequent. In the past, he has undergone heart surgery, suffered from acute pancreatitis that left him in a coma, and also endured an abdominal infection. More recently, the intervention on his hip marked another delicate episode.

This new admission has been another in a long list, although this time he has had solid family support. His son Christian, with whom he had a distant relationship in the past, has been present, as well as his daughter-in-law. However, his eldest son, Ernst Jr., has not visited the hospital, just like his daughter Alexandra, born from his marriage to Caroline of Monaco.

| Europa Press

Reunions, Absences, and a New Stage in Madrid

Family tensions have accompanied Ernst von Hannover as much as his health complications. Although the relationship with Christian managed to improve over time, it has not been the same with his other children. In fact, the German prince barely knows some of his grandchildren from his eldest son.

Currently, Ernst von Hannover has chosen to settle in Madrid, where he spends much of his time in the company of Claudia, his son Christian, and Sassa de Osma. This new stage seems to bring him some calm after difficult weeks. The support of his closest family has been crucial during his hospital stay.

Now, with the medical discharge in hand, Ernst von Hannover begins a new phase of recovery at home. Although health problems have been a constant in his recent life, the affection and care of those around him have made a difference in this process.