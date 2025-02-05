Kiko Matamoros reveals the big problem in Anabel Pantoja's circle

Kiko Matamoros continues to evaluate Anabel Pantoja's attitude after it became known that she and her husband went to give explanations before the judge. The couple is being investigated for alleged mistreatment of their baby after little Alma was admitted several weeks ago to a hospital in Gran Canaria. The collaborator now also questions the attitude of the niece of Isabel Pantoja's entourage, whom he describes as "legal illiterates."

The panelist, who studied law in his youth, seems very knowledgeable about this type of judicial matter. This knowledge has led him to the ironic conclusion that Anabel's closest circle should meet to decide the laws at their convenience.

Kiko Matamoros condemns Anabel's entourage after the investigation is revealed

Matamoros commented on the recording that Anabel shared with her followers after it was revealed that she and her partner had gone to court to testify. Meanwhile, Belén Esteban was shocked by everything that happened, Kiko Matamoros assured that he has never doubted David and Anabel.

However, Marta López's husband didn't approve of Pantoja's decision to make the statement she posted on her social media. "She contradicts herself," he sentenced.

Very forceful in his statements, the collaborator of Ni que fuéramos added: "If there were no suspicion, they wouldn't be under investigation."

Now, it is Anabel's entourage that closes ranks around the influencer. Some try to downplay a fact they justify as "protocol."

However, Matamoros is blunt: "Courts don't work for the love of art nor do they say 'oh look, Anabel Pantoja, how interesting.' They act the same whether it's Anabel Pantoja or Pepito Pérez." With these words, he confirmed that having a surname like hers doesn't exempt them from the investigations being carried out.

Initially, it was the Court specialized in child and adolescent violence in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria that conducted the first proceedings. At this time, the investigation has passed to the Instruction Court No. 4 of San Bartolomé de Tirajana.

Experts in the field agree with the collaborator of Ni que fuéramos

Some experts in the field, agreeing with the position of Matamoros, insist that the investigation, which remains open, must follow the same judicial and journalistic guidelines as any other case.

It was the doctors at the Maternal and Child Hospital of Gran Canaria who informed the Duty Court about the baby's condition. This was the reason why an investigation was opened to determine if the injuries were an accident.

A matter that should be approached with caution because everything is under investigation and evidence must still be cross-checked before determining any definitive fact.