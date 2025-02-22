Kiko Jiménez, Very Dazed, Gives the Latest on Maite Galdeano and Sofía Suescun

After learning about Maite Galdeano's latest actions, Kiko Jiménez has broken his silence to provide an update on the relationship between Sofía Suescun and her mother. Visibly shaken, the television collaborator lamented the uncomfortable decision his mother-in-law has made.

A few days ago, José Antonio León revealed to the influencer on the set of ¡De Viernes! her mother's intention to move next to her. So much so that the former bus driver hasn't hesitated to put one of her properties up for sale to buy land next to her daughter.

"Your mother has put the house in La Manga up for sale and I know she's looking for a house near yours," the television collaborator stated bluntly. News that, as expected, didn't sit well with Kiko Jiménez's girlfriend.

"She wants to do what I've done... She doesn't even know what she's saying or where she's getting into. She can live wherever she wants. What do you call a person who wants to live near your house, cross paths with your animals, go to the same supermarket...? Harassment?" Sofía Suescun stated, very angry.

However, it wasn't until February 16 that we learned more details related to Maite Galdeano's latest decision. That day, Kiko Jiménez went to his job on the program Fiesta, but what he least expected was the information Omar Suárez was about to reveal.

"That land was bought a week and a half ago. The person who bought it, and who, therefore, will be a neighbor of one of our collaborators, is Maite Galdeano," the television collaborator stated.

Kiko Jiménez Reacts to the Latest News About Maite Galdeano and Sofía Suescun

As expected, this news caught Kiko Jiménez completely off guard. However, Sofía Suescun's boyfriend quickly confirmed that he had already heard rumors about it:

"I suspected it because this information had already reached me... But I hoped it wasn't true, that she had thought it over and hadn't done it."

Moreover, visibly affected, Kiko Jiménez didn't hesitate to share his thoughts on Maite Galdeano's latest controversial move. "I think it doesn't fit with the situation we've experienced," the television collaborator added.

Meanwhile, Kiko couldn't help but empathize with his partner over this new and tough family blow. "I put myself in Sofía's shoes and this isn't pleasant," the young man lamented.

"She could have stayed with her family in Pamplona and not bought land right next to her daughter when she's asked for time and space.[...]This is a hassle because it disturbs our peace and tranquility, everyone has the right to live without being bothered."