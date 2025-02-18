The Latest News About Pierre, Son of Caroline of Monaco, Worries Europe's Royalty

Pierre Casiraghi, passionate about the sea and sailing, is preparing to face one of the toughest challenges in the nautical world. At 37 years old, the son of Princess Caroline of Monaco has decided to take on the challenge of competing in the Admiral's Cup. The competition is known for being one of the most prestigious and risky regattas in existence.

An Extreme Challenge in One of the World's Most Demanding Regattas

The event, organized by the Royal Ocean Racing Club of the United Kingdom, will be held this summer on the Isle of Wight. This will be the first time in history that Yacht Club de Monaco participates in the competition, marking an important milestone for the institution. Pierre is a member of the yacht club, along with Peter Harrison.

| Europa Press

Casiraghi, vice president of the club and founder of Team Malizia, has been key in organizing this initiative. "When Peter Harrison suggested I participate in the Admiral's Cup with the Jolt boats, I immediately accepted this unbelievable challenge," he stated.

A Challenge Only for the Best Sailors

This year's edition of the Admiral's Cup is one of the most anticipated, after more than two decades without being held. Additionally, it will bring together some of the best sailors in the world. Among the most demanding tests is the legendary Rolex Fastnet Race, a course of great difficulty that crosses turbulent waters and dangerous routes.

This regatta has been the scene of historic moments but also tragedies, such as the 1979 storm that caused the death of 18 people. Pierre Casiraghi will be the captain of the Carkeek 40 Jolt 6, while his friend Peter Harrison will lead the TP52 Jolt 3. "We will have to stay focused and face each day as a new challenge; two bad races and everything gets complicated," explained the sailor, aware of the difficulty of the test.

| Europa Press

A Maritime Legacy That Lives On

The Grimaldi family has always been linked to the sea, and both Pierre and his brother Andrea hold vice president positions on the Management Committee of Yacht Club de Monaco. Prince Albert of Monaco has supported this project as part of his strategy to promote high-level sailing. "These challenges inspire us and awaken new vocations," assured the monarch, highlighting the importance of events like this to attract new generations to the sport.

Casiraghi and his team will receive support from experienced sailors like Boris Hermann and Cole Brauer, the first American woman to complete a solo non-stop circumnavigation. With this new adventure, Pierre Casiraghi once again demonstrates that he has sailing in his blood. The challenge is set and the excitement grows as the competition date approaches.