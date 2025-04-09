Kiko Hernández Makes a U-turn in the Terelu Campos Saga with a Bombshell News

Kiko Hernández has shared exclusive information on Tentáculos, the new show he collaborates on, about Terelu Campos. The Madrid native was hesitant, but finally explained that Alejandra Rubio's mother might become the host of a program on Telecinco. This news about María Teresa Campos's daughter surprised not only the audience but also Carlota Corredera.

Hernández, who doesn't hide that Terelu is not exactly his favorite, offered to work on the new project of the eldest of the Campos sisters.

Kiko explained the reason why Terelu would have accepted to participate in Supervivientes. According to the commentator, this decision is "part of a professional strategy that goes beyond the supposed 50,000 euros per week she would be receiving."

Kiko Hernández Offers to Work on the New Show That Terelu Campos Will Host

Hernández also provided more details. Fran Antón's husband shared exclusively that Terelu will have her own afternoon show "starting next September." Corredera, who couldn't believe what she had just heard, congratulated her former colleague live.

"I'm very happy for you," expressed the journalist. Then, Kiko and the rest of the collaborators speculated about the details of the format for which Mediaset has not yet provided information.

The truth is that the information provided by Kiko is far from the statements of Juan Ramón Gonzalo, producer of Supervivientes. He has categorically denied that there is any agreement with Terelu along the lines stated by Hernández.

Nonetheless, Kiko used irony and made it clear that he would be willing to work with Terelu on her new program. The collaborator wanted to leave the door open to returning to the network that was his home for two decades.

The Commentator Has Given Details of the New Project of the Eldest of the Campos Sisters

It should be noted that Hernández has been left out of the list of collaborators signed by La familia de la Tele. Unlike María Patiño, Belén Esteban, or other collaborators of Ni que fuéramos, Kiko, at least for now, will not be in front of the cameras of the public network.

Even so, it is possible that his signing will be announced in a few months. This way, the former Gran Hermano contestant would join the new space of La 1 once it has been launched.

For now, the commentator has his seat as a collaborator on Tentáculos. Additionally, this Thursday, the actor will premiere La última folclórica in Melilla, a theatrical play that pays tribute to strong women and their legacy.

Once again, Hernández will take to the stage to play a character under the direction of his husband Fran Antón. A project that shows that, beyond television sets, Kiko is also capable of moving smoothly on stage.