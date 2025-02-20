Kiko Hernández Gives a Twist to Anabel Pantoja's Case Thanks to His Discovery

Kiko Hernández has revealed something related to the delicate situation Anabel Pantoja is currently going through. The collaborator of Ni que fuéramos analyzed the impact that the criticism received on each of the posts she uploads to her social media profile is having on the influencer. Hernández noticed that, while during her daughter's hospitalization the Andalusian received unanimous support from her followers, now the situation is quite different.

Kiko looked at the camera and gave advice to Isabel Pantoja's niece. "Anabel leave social media, focus on your girl, on David and ignore everything." Then, the Madrilenian suggested that she write down everything some are saying about her to later sue if she deems it appropriate.

The panelist also recalled one of the photos Anabel uploaded to her wall that was quickly questioned. The influencer posted in her stories an image of two beers next to her daughter's bottle that was the subject of numerous criticisms.

Kiko Hernández Is Adamant About What Anabel Should Do Immediately

An image, unfortunate according to many Instagram users, who noticed that it is now not at all appropriate. "Her head can't handle more... she's reckless," commented one user. Another explained that "there's nothing wrong with having ONE beer while with the baby, BUT it's not the most appropriate time (and less so to share it)."

| Instagram, @anabelpantoja00

Kiko, in this uncomfortable situation, believes that the best thing Isa Pantoja's cousin could do is stop uploading content. This way she would avoid the criticism she is receiving along with the pressure that also entails.

Anabel left her social media activity during the first days her daughter was admitted to the Maternal and Child Hospital of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. 12 days after her last post, Pantoja made an official statement announcing the little one's improvement.

Anabel Pantoja Has Seen the Negative Impact Her Situation Has on Her Influencer Role

Since then, the singer's niece is fully resuming an activity that is her source of income. However, her image has been damaged by the news of the ongoing investigation. A fact that negatively affects the confidence advertisers might have in the influencer.

The decision Kiko Hernández proposes to Anabel is not easy. If she doesn't add content to her profile, the Sevillian would see her income decrease immediately. But, on the other hand, if she doesn't leave social media, she remains exposed, in each of her posts, to all kinds of comments.

| Mediaset

The Andalusian, meanwhile, indicated her intention to regain normalcy in her life. A desire that is proving difficult to fulfill due to the constant media scrutiny. A situation that also generates tension amid the judicial investigation she and her partner are undergoing.