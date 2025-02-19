Juan Carlos I's Health Forces Felipe VI to Make a Very Important Decision

Juan Carlos I's health has been a topic of concern in recent months. At 86 years old, he has faced multiple issues that have raised alarms about his worsening condition. This has led Felipe VI to make a very important and relevant decision: to reconcile with his sisters and bridge gaps with his father.

Infantas Cristina and Elena are the ones who remain closest to Juan Carlos, and it is to them that Felipe turns to learn about his health. It has been reported that the king harbors great concern for his father, who is considering returning permanently to Spain.

| @casareal.es, Instagram

Felipe VI Takes a Step Forward Amid Juan Carlos I's Delicate Health

Juan Carlos I's health has been a topic that has captured attention in recent months due to his progressive deterioration. Felipe VI is not unaware of his father's delicate situation and has begun to take action to prevent things from getting worse.

One of the decisions Felipe has made in light of Juan Carlos's worsening condition has been to reconcile with his sisters. For years, tension with Infantas Cristina and Elena has been a constant in the Royal Household. Besides not getting along particularly well with Letizia, their closeness and public support for the emeritus ended up distancing them from Felipe.

| Europa Press

Just when the institution was going through a difficult time due to Juan Carlos's scandals, the Royal Family appeared more fragmented than ever. However, now that the emeritus's health has worsened, the king has wanted to smooth things over with the infantas and leave the past behind.

Hence the affectionate gestures we have witnessed between Felipe and Cristina in their last joint appearance. With Infanta Elena, things are following the same path, and they both met last year when Doña Sofía had to be hospitalized. Standing out above all was the day when the kings attended Elena's birthday, where they also met with the former monarch.

This change in Felipe's attitude seems to correspond to Juan Carlos's desire to see his children together and united. On his last birthday celebrated in Abu Dhabi, the king called his sisters to learn firsthand how they had seen their father. Juan Carlos, despite his delicate situation, seems to be in good spirits and determined not to be overwhelmed by anxiety.

Juan Carlos I Wants to Ask Felipe VI to Return to Spain

Very soon it will be five years since Juan Carlos I decided to move to the United Arab Emirates. It was his way of avoiding scandals, helping Felipe VI's image and not hindering his reign.

The relationship between Felipe and his father has been complex and marked by disagreements. Since Juan Carlos I's abdication in 2014, the distance between them has become evident. However, the emeritus king's health has led his son to reconsider his stance and seek reconciliation.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press

Similarly, according to Monarquía Confidencial, Juan Carlos seems to have learned his lesson and his desire is to return to Spain. "He has been softening his institutional relationship with the Palace and his personal relationship with his son," sources from Zarzuela point out.

In recent months, the emeritus's trips to Spain have become more frequent, indicating a clear change in trend. At 86 years old, Juan Carlos's desire is to return home, but he will not do so without consulting Felipe first. "He doesn't want to harm either his son or his granddaughter, Leonor de Borbón," they note.