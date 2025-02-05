Kate Middleton issues an urgent statement: radical change and William already knew it

Kate Middleton has decided to make a change in her public image. Kensington Palace will no longer share information about the outfits she wears at official events. The Princess of Wales wants the focus to be on her work, not her clothing.

Her battle with cancer has given her a "new perspective" on her role in the royalty. Therefore, Kate has chosen to modify the way her image is communicated.

| Instagram

Kate Middleton sets the path

Since she married Prince William in 2011, Kate has been a style icon. Every time she wore an outfit from a well-known brand, it sold out in a few hours. Her elegance turned her into a fashion icon, but now she prefers the conversation to revolve around her work.

According to a palace source quoted by The Sunday Times: "There is an absolute conviction that her work is not about what the princess is wearing." Kate is aware that her clothing will continue to generate interest. However, she doesn't consider it necessary to officially announce which brands she wears at each appearance.

Kate Middleton's change in her image strategy

The princess's team, led by Natasha Archer, will continue to choose her outfits carefully. Archer, who has worked with Kate for years, has recently been promoted to senior executive assistant.

Although the palace might continue to share information about her clothing at highly relevant events, in her recent engagements in South Wales, no details of her outfits were revealed.

The goal is clear: the focus should be on the projects and causes Kate Middleton promotes, not her style.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press

Gradual return to public life

Kate has gradually resumed her commitments after announcing that her cancer is in remission. One of her most important projects in this phase is an initiative aimed at improving the physical and mental well-being of society.

In a 106-page report, she wrote a personal message: "To create a healthier society, both physically and mentally, we must reset, restore, and rebalance." This work reinforces her commitment to childhood, a central theme in her work within the British monarchy.

Beyond style

For years, Kate has been recognized for her elegance, but on several occasions, she has been uncomfortable with her clothing generating more attention than her work. A person close to the princess commented that, in her early years in the royalty, it was difficult for her to see how the media talked more about her clothes than her projects.

She knows that at events like Trooping the Colour or film premieres, she will have to follow certain dress codes. However, her intention is for the conversation not to focus solely on her appearance.

With this change, Kate seeks for the public to focus on her social impact. Her return to public life will be marked by her commitment to important causes, leaving headlines about her clothing in the background.