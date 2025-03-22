Kate Middleton Confirms Rumors About Her Son Louis: 'He's a...'

Prince William and Kate Middleton surprised next weekend in Cardiff. They appeared during the much-anticipated Six Nations rugby match between England and Wales. The event, filled with excitement and healthy rivalry, was a display of the couple's love for sports.

As the patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, William showed his support for the local team. Kate, as the patron of the English Rugby Union, leaned toward the English team. In addition to enjoying the match, the couple met with injured players and visited the Suite Tracker Watkins, an exclusive space for players and their families.

Louis, the "Kamikaze" of the Royal Family

During the day, the couple not only talked about rugby but also shared details of their children's sports routine. In a casual comment, William explained that the royal family's weekends are usually "one competition after another." Kate added: "Louis is six years old and has just started with touch rugby..."

This comment is not the first time Kate has revealed the active and adventurous personality of her youngest son. In 2022, she had already shared in an interview that Louis has boundless energy and could be at the center of all the action. "We're worried that when he grows up, he'll be at the center of everything," said Kate, reflecting her concern for her son's vitality and character.

From Family Tradition to the Children's Rugby

Kate also talked about how rugby has always been an important part of her life since childhood. According to her sister, Pippa Middleton, rugby was not only a sport in their family but also a social event. "We planned our weekends around important matches," recalled Pippa, adding that family gatherings revolved around international matches, joined by comforting meals.

Meanwhile, the three children of the Princes of Wales have shown great interest in a variety of sports, such as tennis, gymnastics, and, of course, soccer. Prince George, 11 years old, is a regular companion of his father at soccer matches. As for Princess Charlotte, her support for the England women's soccer team during the 2022 Euro Cup made everything clear.

On another note, Prince William has also spoken about George's love for diving. During a chat with Olympic athletes, William confessed that George "loves diving." And that he has introduced him to the world of water with enthusiasm, showing his children's growing passion for sports.

Kate Middleton continues to confirm what many already suspected: Louis is a true "kamikaze" in his family. But his siblings are not far behind in their passion for sports.