Karina Speaks After Her Notorious Encounter With María Del Monte: 'i'm a Little...'

The Presentation of the Medals of Andalusia 2025 was an unforgettable event at the Palace of San Telmo in Seville, bringing together prominent figures from the arts and culture. One of the most talked-about moments was the anticipated meeting between Karina and María del Monte, both awarded for their careers. After receiving her award, the former Eurovision contestant was visibly moved and didn't hesitate to share her feelings with the press.

"I'm a little nervous but very happy, to be honest," she confessed with the warm smile that characterizes her. The day was marked by great emotions and special reunions. But beyond the recognition, what impressions did the protagonists of the night leave?

| Mediaset

The presence of Karina and María del Monte on the same stage sparked curiosity, as both have traveled different paths in music. While the former was a pop icon and Spain's representative at Eurovision 1971, the latter has established herself as one of the most beloved voices in flamenco.

Despite their artistic differences, the connection between them at this event was palpable. They greeted each other warmly and shared words of affection, showing that recognition transcends genres and generations. Karina, always spontaneous, joked about her scarce presence in such tributes: "Almost no one remembers Karina except when Eurovision comes around."

Karina Speaks After Her Notable Meeting with María del Monte

On February 28, the Palace of San Telmo was dressed up to welcome the recipients of the Medal of Andalusia 2025. Among them stood out two names that have left a mark on Spanish music: María del Monte and Karina. This recognition, awarded by the Junta de Andalucía, aims to honor the career and legacy of influential personalities in the community.

María del Monte arrived joined by her wife, Inmaculada Casal, at a complex time in her life. The singer has been in the media spotlight due to the investigation into her nephew, Antonio Tejado, involved in the assault she suffered at her home in 2023. Despite the tension surrounding her, her serene demeanor showed that the occasion was meant to be enjoyed.

| Europa Press

Meanwhile, Karina was deeply moved to have received the award. After receiving the prize, she spoke with the press, confessing that she was surprised by this recognition. "I have to tell you a little secret: when they called me, which was last Sunday, and the president got on the phone, I said: 'This is a joke'," she recounted.

"I thought: 'It's not true, this can't be real'. A Sunday afternoon, when I was with my granddaughters, my grandsons, in the park..." Karina added about the moment she received the news.

For Karina, receiving the Medal of Andalusia of the Arts has been an unexpected but meaningful gift. "I'm already quite old but it has deeply moved me, and I receive it with much affection and, above all, much gratitude," she expressed with emotion.

| Europa Press

The artist has stayed away from the spotlight in recent years, although her legacy remains alive in the collective memory. Therefore, the event also served to reclaim her figure and her contribution to Spanish music.

The Presentation of the Medals of Andalusia 2025 was a tribute to unparalleled careers. The emotional testimony of Karina and the presence of María del Monte left a mark on an event where art and culture excelled brightly.