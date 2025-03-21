The Judge Makes a Decision Regarding Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez That No One Demanded

Two months after it came to light that Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez were being investigated, a last-minute development changes everything. It should be remembered that it all began due to injuries their daughter presented when she was admitted in January. Now, the judge has made a decision that no one expected regarding the case of Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez: to dismiss the case.

In recent weeks, the case investigating Anabel and her partner for alleged injuries to their daughter Alma has taken an unexpected turn. Despite the initial seriousness of the accusations that raised alarms, the judge has decided not to continue with the investigation.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press, Instagram, @anabelpantoja00

Last-Minute News on the Case of Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez

Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez are close to closing one of their worst moments as parents. It all began when little Alma was admitted to the Maternal and Child Hospital of Las Palmas, where she remained for weeks. There, injuries of unknown origin were detected, activating the protocol for suspected child abuse.

Two months have passed since the nightmare began, but finally, good news arrives for Anabel and David. The judge in charge of the investigation has decided to dismiss the case and conclude the process. "The case will be dismissed, everything indicates that the timeframe for dismissal is between three or four weeks," explained Leticia Requejo.

| @anabelpantoja00, Instagram

The medical report of the injuries, supported by forensic analysis, initially led to an investigation into possible abuse. Anabel and David, along with several family members, were questioned, and security cameras from a shopping center were also analyzed. Ultimately, none of this confirmed the couple's involvement in the injuries Alma presented.

Therefore, the judge in charge of the investigation, after reviewing the evidence presented, has decided to dismiss the case. The news reached them yesterday, Thursday, while Anabel and David were in Córdoba. They received a call from their lawyer informing them of the decision to conclude the case.

Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez Celebrate the Good News

As the collaborator of TardeAR recounted, Anabel and David received the news "with the greatest of joy." It has been very challenging months for the couple, who have felt targeted and questioned in their role as parents of Alma. Although both were convinced of their innocence, public criticism took a toll on their spirits.

However, thanks to the step taken by the judge, they can prove they were right. In about a month, the case will be dismissed, and what they experienced will become part of the past. To ensure the nightmare doesn't return, David's lawyer has opted to protect his client.

| Instagram, @anabelpantoja00

As things stand, all those who participated in the so-called "Operation Save David" will sign a confidentiality agreement. Initially, the physiotherapist refused, but the lawyer insisted it was the best thing they could do. This way, it ensures that "everything that has been discussed and worked on doesn't transcend."

Once the dismissal of the case is confirmed, Anabel and David will be able to continue with their lives, leaving this painful episode behind. For now, the protagonists have not commented on the matter, but Requejo states that they are very happy with the news.

They have been under public scrutiny for weeks, and now, in a short time, everything will officially end. Good news finally arrives for the Pantoja clan.