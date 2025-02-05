The firm opinion of the judge in the Asunta case about Anabel Pantoja: 'What's important is...'

Judge José Antonio Vázquez Taín has spoken about the case of Anabel Pantoja. His opinion is clear and forceful. "The ordeal for the parents is quite distressing, the important thing is that they hurry," he stated.

The magistrate, known for his work on the Asunta case, has explained the situation. He recalled that it is a common procedure in cases of child abuse. "When an investigation is initiated, a date must be set," he indicated.

When the deadline arrives, the judge must make a decision. If the case is complex, he can choose to extend the investigation. Otherwise, it would be concluded and a final resolution would be made.

The judicial procedure began after Anabel Pantoja's daughter was hospitalized. Medical services detected an injury that required review. This led to an investigation being opened ex officio to clarify what happened.

According to Judge Vázquez Taín, it is a protective measure. "When an adult arrives with an injury, they can explain how it happened, but a minor can't," he detailed. Therefore, the law establishes that in these cases, a medical and judicial review is mandatory.

Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez are collaborating

The parents have cooperated with the investigation from the beginning. They have given statements to the authorities and explained what happened. Meanwhile, the little girl continues with her medical check-ups after being discharged from the hospital.

One of the key elements of the process is the forensic report. This document must gather all relevant information about the minor's condition. With this data, the judge can make an informed decision.

"The forensic experts, with all the data, must make a good report," Judge Taín insisted. This analysis is combined with the parents' version. Only then can it be assessed whether there are indications of a crime or if the case is closed.

The forensic report is already in the hands of the court. According to journalist Sandra Aladro, this document includes the examinations performed on the girl. There are still medical tests to be completed, but the investigation continues.

The investigation can extend up to six months. It will not be a quick or easy process. This has been revealed by the magazine Lecturas, which has closely followed the case.

The court has decided to extend the deadline to continue gathering evidence. Doctors, family members, and other witnesses will be called to testify. The intention is to clarify what exactly happened with the minor.

Despite the seriousness of the investigation, no precautionary measures have been imposed. Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez remain at home with their daughter. This fact reinforces the version they have given to the judge, according to sources close to the process.

Judge Taín has insisted on the importance of acting quickly. "The ordeal for the parents is quite distressing, hence the importance of hurrying," he reiterated. The sooner the situation is clarified, the sooner the uncertainty can be solved.

Meanwhile, Anabel Pantoja's daughter continues with her recovery. The little girl is doing well, according to her parents. The judicial process will continue until it is determined if there are legal responsibilities.

The outcome of the case will depend on the upcoming tests and statements. The judge's final decision will determine the future of the investigation. For now, the only certainty is that the process remains open and without an immediate resolution.