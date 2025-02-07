Juan y Medio Sets Off Alarms With the Latest He Has Shared About Felipe VI

Juan y Medio analyzed on his Canal Sur show, La Tarde aquí y ahora, the kiss between Felipe VI and Infanta Cristina. What the press has treated as something exceptional, the host used humor to highlight the details of that encounter. The comment by Juan y Medio that raised alarms about Felipe VI is that he "wears a toupee."

To justify himself, the host assured that the information came from someone well-known to everyone: Manolo Escobar. "His father also wore one, Manolo Escobar told me," he noted with his special tone of humor. His comment hasn't gone unnoticed and has caused a great media stir.

| Canal Sur

Juan y Medio's comment about Felipe VI that no one expected

Felipe VI captured media interest after sharing an affectionate kiss with Infanta Cristina at the funeral mass of Fernando de Borbón y Medina. For the first time in months, both siblings publicly demonstrated the good relationship they have resumed since Cristina's divorce. Juan y Medio addressed this topic on his Canal Sur show with a comment that drew significant attention.

Specifically, what Juan y Medio said about Felipe VI is that he wears a hair prosthesis. The host, known for his sharp tone, commented on the cover of Semana magazine, which featured the moment of Felipe and Cristina. As soon as he saw the photo of the king, Juan y Medio made a completely unexpected comment.

"He wears a toupee!" exclaimed the communicator about Letizia's husband's hair. As he added later, this information came to him from one of Spain's most representative singers. "Manolo Escobar told me," explained Juan y Medio.

According to him, Felipe isn't the only one in the Royal Family who would have had to resort to a wig to hide his supposed baldness. "His father also wore one, he's had it all his life," he added about the emeritus. "Besides, I think he screws it on," he added to the greater surprise of those present.

Juan y Medio analyzes the latest image of Felipe VI

The truth is that, seeing the published photo of Felipe VI, an evident change in the tone of his scalp is noticeable. The image is taken from behind, and it shows how the top area is darker than the lower one.

This change in tone is what raised alarms for Juan y Medio and led him to claim that he hides his baldness with a hair prosthesis. Those present at the table of La Tarde aquí y ahora denied it, but he remained firm in his opinion.

| Instagram, @casareal.es

An opinion he tried to reaffirm by alluding to how hereditary baldness is. If Manolo Escobar's information that the emeritus hid his baldness was true, for the communicator, it's possible that Felipe does the same.

Looking back at Felipe VI's past, there is indeed an evident loss of hair. Especially in the receding hairline area, whose lack of hair has increased over the years, something completely natural at his 57 years.

However, from there to wearing a toupee is something entirely different. It responds more to Juan y Medio's humor and jocular tone than to an evident problem of Felipe VI.

In fact, some international media have highlighted the attractiveness that Felipe presents, describing him as the most handsome member of royalty. Not in vain, The Times magazine dubbed him "the fabulous" and "the king of style," for his elegance and great presence.