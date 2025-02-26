José Ortega Cano Reappears With José Fernando Ortega and Everyone Notices the Same Thing

Just a few hours ago, José Ortega Cano reappeared alongside his son, José Fernando Ortega, to attend a very special event. Everyone noticed the same thing: the good health of the former bullfighter.

It was on October 1 when all the alarms went off around the widower of the greatest. As it was reported that day, he suffered a serious accident in the Madrid metro, after falling down the stairs of one of its stations.

José Ortega Cano was immediately taken to the Infanta Sofía hospital in Madrid, where he underwent a full check-up. There, the doctors informed him that he had fractured his humerus, but fortunately, he wouldn't have to undergo surgery.

In the following weeks, José Fernando's father focused entirely on his recovery. This was reflected during his latest public reappearance.

Last weekend, José Ortega Cano was seen with his three children at a restaurant located in the Madrid town of San Sebastián de los Reyes. It was there that they celebrated little José María's birthday.

Now, the former bullfighter has attended the 29th birthday of Gloria Camila with his son José Fernando Ortega. This Tuesday, February 25, the businesswoman organized a big party for all her loved ones. It was a moment when her father appeared very happy and recovered.

José Ortega Cano Reappears Visibly Recovered with José Fernando at Gloria Camila's Birthday

Despite the fall he suffered in October and the ailments typical of his age, José Ortega Cano has reappeared fully recovered and in shape at 71 years old. Proof of this are the latest images captured by a Europa Press team.

Just a few hours ago, the former bullfighter was seen with José Fernando and his right-hand woman, Marina, at the entrance of Gloria Camila's birthday party. Reporters took this opportunity to ask him several questions related to his current state.

At this moment, without any hesitation, José Ortega Cano confirmed that he is already perfectly fine. "Very well, very well," he said, making it clear that he is fully recovered.

Additionally, when the team from the news agency asked him about his daughter, the former bullfighter assured that "she is gorgeous." However, in an attempt to avoid giving more statements, José Fernando Ortega's father quickly entered the venue where the party was being held.