José Ortega Cano Reveals What Nobody Knows About His Son with Ana María Aldón

Last Thursday, on the program Ni que fuéramos, José Ortega Cano appeared live at a bullfighting gala held in Madrid. There, the bullfighter spoke to the media and confessed what no one knew about his son with Ana María Aldón. José Ortega Cano showed that he supports the little one in all his decisions.

José María has taken the big leap into the world of bullfighting. At just 11 years old, he has made his debut as a novice bullfighter. The youngest of the family, son of José Ortega Cano and Ana María Aldón, has decided to follow in the footsteps of his father, one of Spain's most iconic bullfighters.

Last Saturday, February 1, José Ortega Cano's son made his debut at La Peralera bullring in Colmenar Viejo. He did so alongside his father, José Ortega Cano, and other novice bullfighters who also impressed in the ring. The day was full of emotion, from the very first moment, the audience was captivated by the young novice bullfighter.

José Ortega Cano Supports His Son with Ana María Aldón

Although José Ortega Cano's son had shown more interest in soccer, it seems that the art of bullfighting runs in his veins. His debut was a display of talent and bravery. He delighted the audience with his skill in the ring.

He performed several moves with great confidence. Each movement showcased his family's bullfighting heritage. He left everyone speechless.

His sister, Gloria Camila, didn't hesitate to boast about her younger brother. Sharing her pride on social media, she highlighted José María's dedication and passion.

During the gala, a reporter from Ni que fuéramos asked José Ortega Cano about his youngest son's debut. The bullfighter's reply was revealing.

José Ortega Cano Reveals What No One Knows About His Son with Ana María Aldón

"That was a small thing he did, but there's nothing to say he's going to be a bullfighter. He has many qualities for playing music. For playing soccer, he's a prodigy," confessed José Ortega Cano.

With these words, the bullfighter revealed what no one knew about his son with Ana María Aldón. Despite José María's brilliant debut in the ring, his future is still undefined. He could become a bullfighter, a musician, or perhaps a player.

Time will tell which path he chooses, what is certain is that little Ortega Aldón has great talent. Whatever his destiny, his family will be there to support him. With passion, discipline, and effort, anything is possible.