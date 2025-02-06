Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI Make a Decision That Confirms What Many Suspect

Felipe VI and Queen Letizia have made a choice that has confirmed what many suspected: they will not attend the wedding of Prince Nikolaos of Greece and Chrysi Vardinogiannis. The anticipated ceremony will be held this Friday, February 7, in Greece, but the monarch and his wife have declined the invitation. Felipe VI and Queen Letizia have other commitments.

All the details of the wedding have been carefully prepared. The decoration, the menu, and the venue have been chosen with care to ensure an unforgettable event. The couple has opted for an intimate ceremony with only 70 guests.

| Europa Press

The wedding will be conducted under the Orthodox rite, as the Greek church allows marriages between divorced individuals if they have sought forgiveness. In fact, a few days ago, Nikolaos and Chrysi visited the archdiocese of Archbishop Ieronimus II to receive his blessing.

Despite the excitement surrounding the event, the absence of Felipe VI and Letizia has drawn significant attention. Especially because other members of the Spanish royal family have attended similar events.

Infanta Elena did attend the wedding of Theodora of Greece, Nikolaos's sister, last September along with Cristina and her children. On that occasion, the monarch was also not present.

| Europa Press

Felipe VI has always maintained a cordial relationship with his uncles, Constantine and Anne-Marie, and has shared many moments with his cousins. However, his presence at such events depends on the closeness with the protagonists of the wedding. His absence has sparked speculation, although the official reason is his busy schedule as Head of State.

This Friday, the day of the wedding, Felipe VI has unavoidable commitments. He will receive the Prime Minister of Albania, Edi Rama, at the Palacio de la Zarzuela to discuss bilateral issues.

Additionally, he will preside over a meeting with representatives of the World Jurist Association and present the Universal Spanish 2024 award to Javier Cremades. He will also have an audience with the presidents of the 17 Ibero-American Academies of Gastronomy on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the Ibero-American Academy of Gastronomy.

| TVE

Some have speculated that Felipe VI could have made adjustments to his schedule to attend the wedding. However, the date of the wedding was released only a few weeks ago, making any last-minute changes difficult.

For some time, it was suspected that the monarch and Letizia wouldn't attend the event due to scheduling conflicts. Now, with the confirmation of their absence, all doubts have been cleared.