Amador Mohedano Makes a 180º Turn in His Story with Rosa Benito: 'It Seems to Me…'

Last Thursday, news was announced that has caused great anticipation. Rosa Benito will return to television to give an interview on the show ¡De Viernes!. A comeback that has caused a stir and about which her ex-husband, Amador Mohedano, was quick to comment: "I think it's fine."

On the show TardeAR, the same Thursday, Amador was asked what he thought about Rosa's return to the sets. His reaction has been a surprise to many.

| Telecinco

"Well, I'll watch it. Well, you know what might surprise me a little? That my children, who are the ones who talk to her the most, haven't told me anything," confessed Amador Mohedano.

Amador Mohedano Makes a U-turn in His Story with Rosa Benito

These words show that Rocío Jurado's brother was not aware of Rosa's participation in the show. Despite this, far from showing resentment or discomfort, Amador has made an unexpected turn in his stance.

When asked what he thought about the interview, his reply was blunt. "I think it's very good, she is free and can do whatever she wants and whatever comes from her heart. That's how I see her," he expressed with complete naturalness.

| Telecinco

Words that have surprised many. For years, the relationship between Amador and Rosa has been marked by rumors and tensions. However, with this statement, Mohedano has made it clear that he still holds affection and respect for his ex-wife.

The media have speculated numerous times about the existence of a bad atmosphere between them. But these statements have dismantled many theories. Amador not only respects Rosa's decision but also shows that he still cares about her.

Amador Mohedano Has Shown That He Still Has a Good Relationship with Rosa Benito

This U-turn in his speech has caused multiple reactions. Could it be the start of a more cordial relationship? The truth is that, with his words, Amador Mohedano has left the door open to the possibility of a new stage.

| Europa Press

Rosa Benito's return to television has been much talked about following her most notable interview. And with Amador's statements, the anticipation about their story is even greater. Will there be a reply from Rosa to her ex-husband's words? Time will tell.

Moreover, this television comeback for Rosa Benito could mean a new beginning in her career. Undoubtedly, this story still has much to tell.