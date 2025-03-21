Jorge Javier Vázquez Cuts 'Supervivientes' for Makoke: 'I'm Sorry to Tell You That…'

Jorge Javier Vázquez has been forced to halt the latest broadcast of Supervivientes to stop Makoke in her tracks. "I'm sorry to tell you that your applause wasn't very appropriate," the host said in relation to the latest scandal involving the inhabitants of Playa Furia.

There is no doubt that this Thursday, March 20, we experienced one of the most tense galas of the entire edition so far. All because of the latest controversy that has occurred in the Cayos Cochinos.

| Mediaset

As Jorge Javier Vázquez has stated, the members of Playa Furia have broken the rules by making fire with a lighter that, according to them, they found in the sand.

As expected, after revealing this information, the management of Supervivientes informed them of the sanction they were going to receive. A penalty that even includes a direct nomination.

This nomination occurred after a prior warning from Jorge Javier Vázquez. The host informed them that if the responsible party didn't come forward, the entire team would end up nominated.

| Mediaset

Faced with this situation, the contestants chose to collectively accept the sanction, thus avoiding pointing out one of their teammates. This way, the decision about the expulsion was left in the hands of the public.

A gesture that was highly applauded by Makoke. So much so that she didn't hesitate to highlight it: "They are cheaters, it's obvious, but we also have to recognize that they are a great team and that they are supportive. That also deserves applause."

Jorge Javier Vázquez Stops 'Supervivientes' to Question Makoke: "I'm Sorry to Tell You It Wasn't Very Appropriate"

Although Makoke doesn't belong to the Playa Furia team, she didn't want to miss the opportunity to appreciate the solidarity her teammates have shown. So much so that she even asked for applause for them.

A request that, meanwhile, Jorge Javier Vázquez considered was completely out of place, and he made this known to the participant. He also highlighted how imprudent her comment seemed to him:

| Mediaset

"I'm sorry to tell you that, at this moment, your applause for the Playa Furia team wasn't very appropriate, but well, it wasn't very timely." Words that, as expected, provoked an immediate reaction from Makoke.

On one hand, the contestant of Supervivientes 2025 admitted that her teammates had cheated and that their action was wrong. However, she wanted to make it clear that the reason for her applause was different.

"I want to say that I'm applauding them as a team, they have shown that they have solidarity. That they did wrong, of course, it's a lack of respect for the team and all the people working here," Makoke replied to Jorge Javier Vázquez.

However, her words weren't enough to convince the host. So much so that he made it clear to her that it wasn't the right time to praise her teammates' attitude:

"Let's manage the applause better, let's take the contest seriously because, if not, the applause loses all effect. We are in this moment, we accept what has happened... We bear what we have done and accept it."