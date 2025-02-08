Joaquín Sánchez and Susana Saborido decide to confirm everything: 'Magical moments'

Joaquín Sánchez and his wife, Susana Saborido, have been together for a quarter of a century, a union from which Salma and Daniela, their two daughters, were born. Now, almost two years after the former footballer's retirement, the entire family stars in a reality show currently airing on Antena 3. Throughout its filming, the man from Cádiz and his wife acknowledge having experienced "magical moments that often didn't happen at home."

Sánchez, currently a Board Member of Real Betis, has embarked on an adventure that has taken him across the pond, specifically to the United States. El Capitán en América showcases the journey he made with his wife and daughters in an RV through various North American locations.

After hanging up his cleats for good, Joaquín has experienced new adventures with his family that he hadn't imagined before. "I've gained a lot with my daughters," the Andalusian revealed, acknowledging that by spending more time together, Daniela and Salma have opened up much more to him.

The real reason Joaquín agreed to do the reality show

For Joaquín, his family is his essential pillar. However, his successful professional career has often prevented him from spending as much time as he would have liked with his daughters. It has been now, during the journey with them through the United States, that he has been able to experience moments he missed so much.

In fact, one of the reasons Joaquín embarked on this adventure through the western United States was to regain trust with his daughters. "I've always tried to be close to my daughters," the former footballer explained in a recent interview.

"But I know I've failed in many things, for sure; I could have done many things better," Sánchez admitted. "I'd like my daughters to get a little closer in many things," he hinted. A wish that seems to have been fulfilled thanks to his journey through America.

Meanwhile, Susana Saborido admitted that during the filming of the reality show, she realized that her husband and daughters are more "jartibles," more annoying, than she thought.

Proof of the exciting experiences the four of them lived during their American adventure was the couple's second wedding, this time in Las Vegas. A ceremony in which Susana highlights the moment when everyone ended up crying, "even the girls."

Joaquín and his wife have experienced unforgettable moments with Salma and Daniela in the reality show

Joaquín explained that he cried his eyes out in a ceremony he described as "very emotional, wonderful." He added: "When you see your wife enter so beautiful, dressed in white, and you're there with Elvis Presley playing the guitar..."

It should be remembered that Sánchez and his wife first got married in 2005 in a massive wedding where, according to him, they didn't know half the people. In fact, the groom had to be escorted out by the police.

A celebration that left a bittersweet feeling in the couple from what should have been one of the happiest days of their lives. Now, two decades later, Susana and Joaquín repeated the experience, this time joined by their two daughters.