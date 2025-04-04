Joaquín Prat Says What He Thinks About Makoke and Leaves Everyone Speechless

Joaquín Prat has decided to share his point of view on the situation Makoke has experienced in Supervivientes. Kiko Matamoros's ex became the target of her fellow contestants, who pointed fingers at the survivor. Witnessing this situation, the host wondered: "Why is Makoke so singled out if we haven't seen her do anything noteworthy or wrong against the rules?"

An unanswered question that the communicator raised due to the harassment the contestant was suffering from her own team.

| Mediaset

Additionally, he made it clear that regarding Makoke "we haven't seen anything wrong" before pointing to other survivors. "Anita steals coconuts, Gala steals the lighter...", the Telecinco host remarked.

Joaquín Prat Made It Clear He Didn't Understand Makoke's Teammates' Harassment Towards Her

The truth is that the panelist faced her toughest week in Supervivientes. Makoke was nominated by her teammates, something explained by Susana, her defender in the studio. "It wasn't a coincidence, but a premeditated strategy by the guys," she claimed.

Gonzalo, Makoke's boyfriend, also spoke out, intervening in TardeAR to defend his partner. "I'm astonished. It's a plot, and all she's done is give affection to everyone," he began saying visibly angry.

"I can't believe what I'm seeing," he insisted, unable to believe his partner's situation.

| Mediaset

He also pointed out that he saw Anita and Makoke quite alone. "She's not doing anything wrong, she helps where she's allowed to help," he warned. Words that clearly show Gonzalo's unconditional support for his partner, even if it's more reserved than other defenders.

It should be remembered that Joshua pointed to Makoke and insinuated that she was only there for being 'girlfriend of'. Something that Anita Matamoros's mother didn't take well.

Makoke Saw How the Rest of Her Teammates Pointed Fingers at Her

Laura Cuevas, meanwhile, claimed that Matamoros's ex entered the Cayos Cochinos with energy bars hidden in her puffer jacket. A food item that her son, Javi Tudela, would have provided her.

Makoke, aware of what she was accused of, exploded: "I find it in very bad taste. I think you're the most fake and deceitful person in this reality," she said to the other survivor.

| Mediaset

However, shortly after, she admitted that those bars existed and that she had told Laura Cuevas about them. Even so, she acknowledged that she didn't bring them with her. "I got scared and took them out at the hotel, it shows that it's true," Makoke admitted.

In the same line as Joaquín Prat, Carmen Borrego positioned herself. The panelist explained what she believes is happening in the contest "It seems that the trend now in Supervivientes is to go against Makoke." A note that confirms the general perception that she has become the easy target of this edition for the contestants.