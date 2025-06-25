Rocío Flores breaks her silence after the terrible news about her mother, Rocío Carrasco

The desired statement from Rocío Flores has arrived following the moving and painful news that has shaken her family. After years of silence and distance, the daughter of Rocío Carrasco has decided to speak publicly, breaking a silence that seemed unbreakable. This reaction comes just after the serious situation her mother is facing became known, an episode that has stirred deep wounds.

On June 23 in Madrid, both women met at the Provincial Court for the first time in more than a decade, although the encounter was marked by a notable distance. Rocío Flores has now spoken with a voice that reflects both the weight of the past and the determination to clarify her truth, confronting her mother's account. The meeting was filled with tension and restrained emotions.

| Europa Press

The lawsuit filed by Rocío Flores against the production company of the docuseries Rocío: contar la verdad para seguir viva has been the epicenter of this conflict. The series, which revealed intimate and painful details of the relationship between mother and daughter, unleashed an unprecedented media polarization. The daughter has demanded a multimillion-euro compensation for what she considers a violation of her privacy and an unfair exposure of sensitive episodes.

Rocío Carrasco and Rocío Flores: The emotional distance that weighs in court

During the court proceedings, Rocío Carrasco has kept her composure, although the barely contained emotion was reflected in her tone and in her brief words upon leaving. Meanwhile, Rocío Flores has shown vulnerability, with a trembling voice and an expression that revealed the emotional burden she has carried. However, far from falling into confrontations, she has asked for understanding and respect, pleading that her position has been heard without prejudice.

This legal process symbolizes something much deeper than a simple economic dispute or a media battle. What is at stake is the attempt to repair, or at least understand, a broken relationship that has marked two generations. The absence of communication and reconciliation has caused the pain to settle like an almost unbreakable wall between mother and daughter.

| Europa Press

A fractured family: The difficult grief between Rocío Carrasco and her daughter, Rocío Flores

At the end of the day, both left by separate paths, leaving behind an atmosphere filled with silence and tension. Not a glance, not a word of forgiveness or approach; only the harsh reality of a fragmented family. This chapter, though temporary, leaves a clear lesson: broken love doesn't cry out with shouts, but with a silence that weighs more than any statement.

Rocío Flores's lawsuit has sought not only justice, but also a space where her pain and her version of events are acknowledged. Although the hope for a reunion has seemed distant, her voice has finally found a way to be heard. This step has marked a crucial point in a story that still seeks answers and, perhaps, someday, reconciliation.