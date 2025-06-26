King Felipe makes a decision that could change his marriage with Queen Letizia

In recent days, a decision by King Felipe VI has come to light that could change the dynamics of his marriage with Queen Letizia. The monarch has decided to give his daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía, a more prominent public role as part of a strategic plan. This new direction means that Letizia would take on a supporting role, less visible in the official agenda.

At Zarzuela, internal meetings have been held to plan the institutional future of the monarchy. Felipe VI has proposed accelerating his daughters' presence at official and cultural events. Leonor has already increased her participation in important events, such as the Princess of Asturias Awards, and Sofía is taking on responsibilities that previously belonged to Letizia.

Although no official announcement has been made, the news has been leaked to the press and social media. Some experts believe that this change is a logical and necessary generational shift. However, sources close to the family say that Letizia has not received this news favorably, since she kept an active personal agenda and now finds herself limited.

Distance at Zarzuela: King Felipe and Queen Letizia, a marriage in crisis?

In recent months, Felipe and Letizia have been living in separate pavilions within the Zarzuela complex. This physical separation also reflects an emotional and professional distancing. Some monarchy specialists suggest that the marriage is going through a difficult time, although the Royal Household keeps an image of unity and discretion.

Spanish society demands a more modern, approachable, and renewed monarchy. In this context, Leonor and Sofía represent youth and freshness, ideal for connecting with public opinion. Meanwhile, Letizia will keep an important but more discreet role, focused on supporting social and cultural causes without prominence in large official events.

King Felipe proposes a strategy that could redefine the roles of Queen Letizia and his daughters

Institutional communication experts emphasize that this decision responds to a plan drawn up by Felipe VI to ensure an orderly transition. The intention is to show a dynamic monarchy, adapted to current times. The visibility now centers on the next generation, while Letizia keeps influence from the background with less media exposure.

Ultimately, King Felipe VI seeks to strengthen his daughters as the new visible faces of the future of the Crown. Letizia will have to adapt to a strategic and less apparent supporting role. The evolution of this new stage will be reflected in upcoming official events, which will be key to confirming whether this strategy is kept or adjusted.