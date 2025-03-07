Maximum Excitement over Princess Leonor's Latest Action Aboard Elcano

Doña Leonor has played a historic role within Elcano. This Friday, the heir to the crown was responsible for carrying the national flag during the activity that took place in Uruguay. An event that was attended by the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, and 45 Spanish residents in Uruguay along with Doña Leonor.

The activity began at noon in Uruguay, coinciding with three in the afternoon in Spain. Leonor marched with a firm step across the ship's deck. Additionally, Leonor was applauded by everyone.

In her right hand, she carried the national flag as she headed to the center of the main deck, the exact point where the oath took place. Her demeanor reflected the solemnity of the moment, leaving an indelible image for those present.

Princess Leonor Was the Protagonist Within the Event Held in Elcano

For the occasion, Leonor wore the Navy's dress uniform. Several decorations stood out on Leonor's chest: the sash and the badge of Charles III, the Golden Fleece, and the Grand Cross of Military Merit.

Her elegance and discipline were reminiscent of her father, King Felipe VI, who in 1987 was also a flag bearer in Montevideo during his training as a midshipman. A bond between Felipe VI and Leonor that strengthens the historical ties between Spain and Uruguay.

After the event, the commander of the Juan Sebastián de Elcano, Captain Luis Carreras-Presas, hosted a reception on board. It was attended by Minister Robles and several Uruguayan authorities. This was a great opportunity to highlight the importance of training future Navy officers and the relevance of such ceremonies.

Maximum Emotion Over the Latest Thing Leonor Has Done Within Elcano

The images were published on the official account of the Royal House. They quickly caused a wave of reactions on social media.

Many followers of the crown expressed their excitement and pride for Leonor's role. Her performance was seen as a reflection of the commitment and preparation she is receiving as the future queen of Spain.

The event reaffirmed Leonor's role within the monarchical institution and showcased her evolution within her military training. Undoubtedly, an unforgettable moment that is now part of history.