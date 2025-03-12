No One Expected It: They Reveal What Jennifer López Has Done After Divorcing Ben Affleck

Nobody expected what has been revealed about Jennifer López's life after her divorce from Ben Affleck. According to recent reports, the singer has been going through a difficult phase and has sought help to overcome the hurdle. Although it seemed that her marriage to the Hollywood actor would be lasting, things didn't end as everyone expected.

Two months after ending her relationship with Affleck, it has been revealed that Jennifer López is seeking emotional support. The 55-year-old singer, who has always been known for her strength, has acknowledged that she needs help to move forward. The situation seems to have been more complicated than many imagined, and now she is taking steps to heal.

| Europa Press

On the other hand, Ben Affleck seems to be going through a completely different phase. According to a source close to the actor, the star of Gone Girl is "happier than in years." After the divorce, Affleck is "in a much better mood" and seems excited about this new phase of his life. The source claims that the 52-year-old actor feels renewed and ready to continue with his personal and professional projects.

Despite Affleck's apparent happiness, it has been reported that he hasn't maintained regular contact with Jennifer López. According to the informant, the only reason they have spoken is due to matters related to their children's school. "Ben holds no grudges against Jennifer, but he prefers to keep things at a distance," commented the source close to the actor.

Additionally, the same source highlighted that Ben Affleck sees no point in remaining close friends with the singer. Despite their past relationship, the actor feels that it's best to keep a distance. After such a tumultuous and public relationship, Affleck seems focused on his personal well-being and his future.

There Will Be No Reconciliation Between Jennifer López and Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck and Jennifer López began their relationship in 2002, after working together on the set of Gigli. At that time, everything seemed to indicate that they were destined to be together, but in 2004 they canceled their wedding. However, in 2021, they rekindled their relationship and got engaged again, showing that the love between them still existed.

| Europa Press, sangidan

In 2022, they finally got married in Las Vegas and celebrated a second wedding in Georgia. Everything seemed to be going well until, in August 2024, López filed for divorce, coinciding with their second wedding anniversary. This unexpected turn left many surprised, as it seemed that the relationship had finally found stability.

On the other hand, amid his divorce from Jennifer López, Ben Affleck has been seen on several occasions with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. This has sparked speculation about a possible reconciliation. Paparazzi captured Affleck and Garner together during their son Samuel's birthday, which fueled rumors about a second chance for the former couple.

| Europa Press

During the celebration, Affleck was photographed hugging Garner by the waist while she focused on a paintball game. They shared laughs and close conversations, which made fans wonder if there was really a possibility of reconciliation between them. However, according to sources close to the actor, he "wants another chance" with his ex-wife, although he is aware that it's not the right time to try to revive their relationship.

Nonetheless, the situation doesn't seem to be reciprocal on Jennifer Garner's part. A source close to the actress assured that she doesn't share the same desire for reconciliation. "Jen is happy with John Miller and simply isn't on that wavelength," explained the informant. Despite this, Garner maintains an excellent co-parenting relationship with Affleck and prioritizes their children's well-being.

The future of Ben Affleck and Jennifer López seems uncertain, while the actor, despite his apparent happiness, continues to deal with the echoes of his divorce. Meanwhile, Jennifer López has decided to focus on her personal growth and seek support to overcome this difficult moment in her life. They both seem to be on separate paths, although the bond through their children remains an important factor in their lives.