Javier de Hoyos Doesn't Hold Back and Reveals What Happened with Rosa Benito in a Corte Inglés

Javier de Hoyos has revealed surprising information about Rosa Benito that was not known until now. The collaborator of Ni que fuéramos explained that Amador Mohedano's ex went to a department store and bought all the records of her daughter that were for sale. Benito had no qualms about making this drastic decision, a gesture that, according to de Hoyos, describes the relationship she has with Chayo Mohedano.

Apparently, the musical career of Rocío Jurado's niece was not going as well as expected. Proof of this was that her records remained on the shelf, with no one interested in them. The artist's mother, aware of the situation, wanted to do something one day that demonstrated what her daughter means to her.

| Europa Press

While María Patiño and Marta Riesco agreed in calling the gesture "tender," this nice detail did not receive applause from Kiko Matamoros. The collaborator made it clear that what Rosa Benito should have done is tell Chayo not to continue down the path of music.

What Rosa Benito Was Capable of Doing for Her Daughter Chayo Mohedano

Rocío Jurado's niece started in the world of music many years ago. It was in 1999, when Chayo was twenty years old, that she released her first album, Agua de sal. More than two decades later, Amador Mohedano's daughter recalls in every interview she gives the "harm" she received from some media outlets.

The singer has often complained that she felt "beaten" on some television sets when she started in the music world. According to her, these spaces targeted her just to register an increase in their audience data. Specifically, Chayo saw how from Sálvame she was questioned about her professional career and certain aspects of her private life.

Aware that she has "many enemies in the press," Rosa Benito's daughter referred in an interview to those attacks received over the years. "Now they have to put a lot of dots on their mouths because life has proven me right," she explained with her head held high.

Chayo Mohedano Denounced the Attacks Received Against Her from Sálvame

Despite not having sold all the records she would have liked, the Madrid native has not given up. In 2023, she released a song titled De qué vas in which she sent a clear message to the now-defunct Telecinco program.

A lyric in which she denounced the attacks received and against which she finally stood up. "I don't allow someone of your rank to criticize me so much, you don't know what I suffered to get here," could be heard in the mentioned song.

| Europa Press

Now, the gesture that has come to light that Rosa Benito had with her daughter demonstrates that Chayo always had the support of her loved ones. An anecdote that, despite Kiko Matamoros's comment, has touched the heart of the former Sálvame presenter and Marta Riesco.