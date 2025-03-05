Ivonne Reyes Breaks Her Silence and Points at Pepe Navarro: 'he Hasn't Made a Mistake'

Ivonne Reyes surprised everyone by publishing the ruling of the paternity judgment of her son Alejandro, which identifies Pepe Navarro as the "biological father." Fifteen years after the resolution, the Venezuelan revealed the two paragraphs that testified to the mentioned judicial resolution. "Whoever learns from their falls hasn't made a mistake," wrote the presenter after years of battling for the paternity of her only son.

Throughout this time, Pepe Navarro and Ivonne Reyes have hurled harsh accusations at each other in different media outlets. Now, the Venezuelan, tired of having her testimony questioned, displays a document dated June 2010. A text that would prove what the presenter has denied for 25 years.

"To whom it may concern. To media professionals, here I leave you two paragraphs from the Court of First Instance, number 37 of Madrid. As of June 28, 2010," Ivonne wrote on Instagram.

Ivonne Reyes Shows the Ruling That Identifies Pepe Navarro as Her Son's Biological Father

"Read well! Biological father," suggests a visibly upset Ivonne Reyes, tired of conjectures alongside the legal text.

Pepe Navarro replied to this publication by posing a question. It was Saúl Ortiz on TardeAR who revealed that the journalist wants to know why Ivonne doesn't sue him for publicly and repeatedly saying he is not the father. Subsequently, the Telecinco collaborator made it clear that if she doesn't do it, it's because she knows she can invoke the exceptio veritatis and prove that Pepe is not the father.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press, Instagram, @aleexreyest, Eunavia

In February 2023, the presenter and the model faced each other in court after she sued him for slander and for violating her right to honor. The Provincial Court of Madrid took two weeks to issue a decisive ruling. The presenter was declared innocent of the charges attributed to him.

Pepe Navarro Warned of the Strategy Carried Out by Ivonne Reyes

Last October, in an interview on the program D Corazón, Pepe Navarro explained what "the straw that broke the camel's back" was. According to his version, there are "scientific truths that prove" that Ivonne Reyes "lies." "She is playing with a lie and, on top of that, continues to increase my family's pain," the communicator stated at the time.

The former presenter of the show Esta noche cruzamos el Mississippi explained that, according to him, Ivonne is "a person who deceives her son and lives in a huge lie." Navarro claimed that she hired a detective to "take a glass and a cup" where he had breakfast. Then everything was taken to a laboratory "for analysis."

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press

He added: "The result was that I am not the father of her son, and she remains silent because she continues to increase the web of lies," he stated then. Additionally, the television personality also recalled that they have never been a couple and that, at that time, she "had a relationship with four men." A testimony to which Ivonne now wants to respond by publishing the ruling that proves her right.