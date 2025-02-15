Isa Pantoja, Very Happy, Gives the Latest Update About Her Son with Asraf Beno: 'I'm…'

Isa Pantoja can't hide her happiness. Isabel Pantoja's daughter has shared with her followers the latest news about her pregnancy. Isa Pantoja can't hide that she is experiencing a great phase now that she is pregnant with Asraf Beno, although she has also confessed that: "I'm thinking about the fair."

With a video posted on her social media, she wanted to joke about the foods her gynecologist has forbidden her.

| Instagram, @isapantojam

"Bread out, cold cuts out, cheese out, wine out, shots out. She tells me: 'Now I'm going to tell you the good foods.' I say: there are none left, you've taken away my will to live," is heard in the audio Isa Pantoja used in her post.

Isa Pantoja Talks About How She Is Handling Her Pregnancy with Asraf Beno

Despite the restrictions, the influencer has assured that she has already gotten used to it. "I'm handling it well. What I miss the most is sushi," she confessed.

A small deprivation that doesn't overshadow the happiness she feels in this very special moment. But Isa Pantoja also looks to the future with enthusiasm.

| Instagram, @isapantojam

"But not the fair. I'm already thinking about June, which is the Puerto fair," she revealed with excitement. Her wish is that by then she will have already given birth and can fully enjoy it with her new baby in her arms.

Her followers have reacted with expressions of affection and good wishes. Isa, who is going through one of the sweetest moments of her life, continues to share with her community every step of this beautiful stage. Without a doubt, the arrival of her child with Asraf Beno is one of the most anticipated events for her and her family.

Asraf Beno Is the Fundamental Pillar for Isa Pantoja

Isa Pantoja has also wanted to highlight how important Asraf Beno's support has been during her pregnancy. The couple, who have been in a relationship for several years, is experiencing this journey with great enthusiasm and unity.

| Europa Press

Additionally, Isa Pantoja has taken advantage of her television appearances to recall how she is experiencing her pregnancy. In her program, she has revealed on several occasions that it is a very happy phase for her and Asraf Beno. Among the anecdotes she has shared, she has revealed that she is greatly enjoying the moments of tranquility and preparation for the baby's arrival.

As the weeks go by, Isa Pantoja continues to share details of this new phase with her followers. As the moment of birth approaches, her enthusiasm and joy become increasingly evident. There is no doubt that this experience is being unforgettable for her and her family.