Isa Pantoja Gives the Latest on Raquel Bollo and Many Are Left Speechless

Isa Pantoja has given the latest update on her situation with Raquel Bollo. Isabel Pantoja's daughter has confirmed that her relationship with Chiquetete's ex-wife is completely broken. After months of indirect remarks and cross-statements, Isa has acknowledged that there is no possibility of reconciliation.

Since her participation in Survivors, tensions have been increasing. Isa has made it clear that living together in the reality show marked a turning point in her dealings with Raquel. The controversies outside the program have only worsened the situation.

A few days ago, the influencer reacted to Anabel Pantoja's family reunion in Seville. Kiko Rivera, Irene Rosales, and Raquel Bollo were present at that meeting. Isa was not invited and, although she claims she wouldn't have been interested in going, her statement caused a stir.

In a recent appearance in Madrid, Isa was greeted with cheers by a group of followers. Amid laughter and excitement, she took the opportunity to talk about her conflict with Raquel. Her words made it clear that there is no turning back in their estrangement.

"In my interview on ¡De Viernes! I talked about myself, not about her," Isa explained. According to the young woman, it was Raquel Bollo who decided to mention her and create controversy. "Who talks about whom, don't clarify because it obscures," she stated firmly.

Additionally, Isa has replied to Raquel's statements on TardeAR. The designer claimed that Isa and Asraf hadn't made friends on Survivors. She also insinuated that their relationship with their companions was disastrous. "I'm just going to say one thing: get over the Survivors topic," Isa replied.

Raquel Bollo Has Been Very Forceful

Raquel Bollo also insinuated that Isa talks about her to generate content. According to the businesswoman, Isa needed a new conflict after her controversy with Isabel Pantoja and Kiko Rivera. "Has Raquel come in handy now to change the subject?" she launched with irony.

Isa has avoided responding to that accusation directly. However, she has wanted to make it clear that she doesn't trust Raquel. "I can't get over how badly you treated the people you said you loved," she stated bluntly.

Meanwhile, Raquel has recalled an episode where she publicly defended Isa. According to her version, she did it at a critical moment and then was harmed. "I stood up for you and then I swallowed a lie," she commented harshly.

This confrontation seems to have reached a point of no return. Isa Pantoja is no longer interested in rebuilding her relationship with Raquel Bollo. Both have made it clear that their paths will not cross again.