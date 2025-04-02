Íñigo Onieva Breaks His Silence and Confesses Isabel Preysler's Surprise News

During his last public appearance, Íñigo Onieva didn't think twice about breaking his silence to confess an unexpected piece of news about his mother-in-law, Isabel Preysler. Despite his discretion, the businessman had no qualms about revealing the relationship he currently maintains with her.

This Tuesday, April 1, Isabel reappeared before the press after some time away from the media spotlight. She did so to join her daughter and son-in-law at the premiere of the opera Mitridate, re di Ponto. The show was held at the Teatro Real in Madrid.

As expected, reporters from various media outlets took the opportunity to ask this media-savvy family some questions. Among them, several were related to the supposed distancing that might have occurred between Íñigo Onieva and Isabel Preysler.

In recent weeks, the businessman has been the center of attention, and not because of his relationship with Tamara Falcó, but because of his bond with his mother-in-law. All this after the socialite stopped following her son-in-law on social media.

Now the three have been seen in a very close attitude, an image that has cleared all doubts. However, what has truly silenced the rumors is the confession Íñigo Onieva made about Isabel Preysler.

Íñigo Onieva Breaks His Silence and Reveals the Relationship He Currently Maintains with Isabel Preysler

As can be seen in the images, Isabel Preysler and her daughter left the Teatro Real hand in hand, thus showing their support and complicity. A few steps behind was Íñigo Onieva, who seemed to want to go completely unnoticed.

Subsequently, the family headed toward the car that was waiting for them, at which point the businessman helped his mother-in-law get inside. A gesture that did not go unnoticed among the reporters.

So much so that several of them approached Íñigo Onieva to highlight how "alert" he was with Isabel Preysler. With few words, Tamara Falcó's husband simply said "of course," putting an end to any speculation about a possible crisis.

Meanwhile, the 'queen of hearts' had no problem speaking about her supposed media disappearance. "Not disappeared," she assured with a laugh. Additionally, she made it clear that she is currently "very well."