Alarms Go Off With Tamara Gorro, Ex-Wife of Ezequiel Garay: 'I'm Not Cured'

Tamara Gorro has set off all the alarms with the shocking confession she shared during her latest interview. "I'm not cured," assured the ex-wife of Ezequiel Garay.

This Wednesday, April 2, the magazine Semana published exclusively the latest conversation they had with Tamara. In it, the model talked about various topics related to her personal and professional life.

| Mediaset

However, what has drawn the most attention is the unexpected and harsh confession that Tamara Gorro made about her health. A reality that the ex-wife of Ezequiel Garay has reflected in her sixth book, Ahora que vuelo a vivir (HarperCollins), which went on sale today.

In it, as Tamara Gorro assured in her interview, she has opened up like never before about the depression that distanced her from her husband and children. Additionally, she has revealed the eating disorder she is still battling.

| Europa Press

"Everyone noticed except me," Tamara Gorro stated bluntly, before admitting that, to this day, "I'm not cured." She also revealed that, at her worst moment, she weighed only 114 lbs. (52 kg).

Tamara Gorro Leaves More Than One Speechless by Talking About Her Eating Issues

Through her new book, Tamara Gorro narrates the depression she went through two years ago that led her to seek professional help. A problem that, as she herself admits bluntly, almost cost her her life.

| Atresmedia

However, she now looks to the future and doesn't plan to stray from that path, although, as she confessed to the aforementioned magazine, "the sun doesn't fully shine yet." In her journey to recovery, the ex-wife of Ezequiel Garay has also had to deal with an eating disorder.

But thanks to the support of her loved ones and her work with specialists, Tamara Gorro is gradually regaining her former life. Additionally, as she confessed to the magazine, she finally knows who she truly is.

"I can finally say that I know who I am. I'm no longer Tamara. Now I'm Tama, and without her, I could never be cured," assured the ex-wife of Ezequiel Garay, visibly happy.

"Tama is a new person who only shares with Tamara that she is super hardworking, loves challenges and goes for them, and is family-oriented. But Tama is another person, and she's a woman who knows how to apologize, who knows how to listen, who enjoys every moment, and who loves solitude."