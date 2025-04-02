Logo e-notícies EN
Tamara Gorro with gold earrings appears in the foreground, while in the background there is a black and white image of her with Ezequiel Garay smiling, accompanied by a red mermaid icon.
Tamara Gorro, Ezequiel Garay's Ex-Wife, Speaks More Clearly Than Ever | Camara en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press
PEOPLE

Alarms Go Off With Tamara Gorro, Ex-Wife of Ezequiel Garay: 'I'm Not Cured'

In her latest interview, Tamara Gorro has surprised more than a few by talking about one of her major health issues

by

Vanesa González

Tamara Gorro has set off all the alarms with the shocking confession she shared during her latest interview. "I'm not cured," assured the ex-wife of Ezequiel Garay.

This Wednesday, April 2, the magazine Semana published exclusively the latest conversation they had with Tamara. In it, the model talked about various topics related to her personal and professional life.

Tamara Gorro with dark eye makeup and pink lips, with dark straight hair, wearing small earrings, on a light pink background.
Tamara Gorro has opened up like never before during her latest interview | Mediaset

However, what has drawn the most attention is the unexpected and harsh confession that Tamara Gorro made about her health. A reality that the ex-wife of Ezequiel Garay has reflected in her sixth book, Ahora que vuelo a vivir (HarperCollins), which went on sale today.

In it, as Tamara Gorro assured in her interview, she has opened up like never before about the depression that distanced her from her husband and children. Additionally, she has revealed the eating disorder she is still battling.

Close-up of Ezequiel Garay and Tamara Gorro smiling with a microphone on their faces, at the presentation of Tamara's book
Their problems managed to separate Tamara Gorro from Ezequiel Garay | Europa Press

"Everyone noticed except me," Tamara Gorro stated bluntly, before admitting that, to this day, "I'm not cured." She also revealed that, at her worst moment, she weighed only 114 lbs. (52 kg).

Tamara Gorro Leaves More Than One Speechless by Talking About Her Eating Issues

Through her new book, Tamara Gorro narrates the depression she went through two years ago that led her to seek professional help. A problem that, as she herself admits bluntly, almost cost her her life.

Tamara Gorro in a pink and brown dress sitting on a purple armchair during an interview on 'Y Ahora, Sonsoles'.
Tamara Gorro Speaks Openly About Her Eating Disorder | Atresmedia

However, she now looks to the future and doesn't plan to stray from that path, although, as she confessed to the aforementioned magazine, "the sun doesn't fully shine yet." In her journey to recovery, the ex-wife of Ezequiel Garay has also had to deal with an eating disorder.

But thanks to the support of her loved ones and her work with specialists, Tamara Gorro is gradually regaining her former life. Additionally, as she confessed to the magazine, she finally knows who she truly is.

"I can finally say that I know who I am. I'm no longer Tamara. Now I'm Tama, and without her, I could never be cured," assured the ex-wife of Ezequiel Garay, visibly happy.

"Tama is a new person who only shares with Tamara that she is super hardworking, loves challenges and goes for them, and is family-oriented. But Tama is another person, and she's a woman who knows how to apologize, who knows how to listen, who enjoys every moment, and who loves solitude."

