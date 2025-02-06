Antonio David Flores's information about Anabel Pantoja that could change everything

Antonio David Flores has covered in one of his most recent videos the latest information related to Anabel Pantoja. The YouTuber, along with his regular collaborators, has questioned the stance of Isabel Pantoja's niece and all those who protect her. Specifically, he has focused on the attitude of Belén Esteban and María Patiño in a case that bears certain similarities to what the ex of Rocío Carrasco experienced.

In the recording available on Antonio David's channel, they judge how the presenter and the collaborators of Ni que fuéramos are handling the news starring Anabel Pantoja. The former civil guard and his collaborators are uncomfortable with them protecting Isabel Pantoja's niece and her underage daughter Alma.

A stance that has nothing to do with the one María Patiño and Belén Esteban had with Antonio David after the airing of Rocío Carrasco's docuseries. Let's remember that Rocío, contar la verdad para seguir viva led to Flores's abrupt exit from television. The man from Málaga was fired by Mediaset after the mother of his children accused him of abuse in front of all of Spain.

Antonio David Flores questions the attitude many are having with Anabel Pantoja

Years later, justice sided with Flores. The Supreme Court declared Antonio David's dismissal null and ordered La Fábrica de la Tele to pay more than 80,000 euros for the collaborator's departure.

Now he is the one reminding the same executives who once had a very different attitude toward him. Without at any time considering the presumption of innocence, they rushed to judge him publicly.

Now, in this recent recording, Belén Esteban was labeled a "complicit" for her silence in the ongoing investigation. The panelist has preferred not to give details of the judicial process in which her friend Anabel Pantoja is immersed.

"Cynical" and "bad person" are other terms used to describe the ex of Jesulín de Ubrique. Belén, a great defender of Rocío Carrasco during the airing of the docuseries, then, according to one of Flores's collaborators, even bypassed the rule of law.

Antonio David Flores denounces that the presumption of innocence was not respected with him

Additionally, they denounce that if Anabel and Belén were not friends, the panelist wouldn't have hesitated to expose the photos of the influencer's daughter. They also recalled that the one from Paracuellos knew about Alma's admission long before the audience and expressly asked the program directors not to address the issue.

Two days had to pass until Ni que fuéramos echoed that Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez's daughter was in a hospital. A determination that, far from being made to protect the little one, was made to avoid "what people might say."

Flores has harshly criticized that for Anabel and her circle, the presumption of innocence does exist, something that was not there for him. A fact that, years later, remains very present in his memory.