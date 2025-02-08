Pilar Eyre reveals the saddest secret of Letizia and Infanta Cristina: 'They hate each other'

This week, Pilar Eyre once again became a protagonist in the media spotlight with statements that caused a stir. In her participation in the program Tot es mou, hosted by Helena García Melero, Eyre made some surprising claims.

The Catalan spoke about the relationship between Queen Letizia and Infanta Cristina, asserting that "they hate each other to death." This emphatic statement quickly caused reactions, especially because the journalist revealed details of their disagreements.

In her intervention, Eyre recounted that, in the past, the relationship between them was very close, to the point that Iñaki Urdangarin bought Letizia's engagement ring. However, according to the journalist, an incident changed the course of their friendship.

During Irene's baptism, Cristina asked Letizia to host her in-laws at her house. However, Letizia, who was pregnant at the time, rejected the idea. This refusal would have been the first significant disagreement between the two.

From that moment on, the relationship between them began to deteriorate. The second episode that marked a turning point occurred in Barcelona, during the celebration of Iñaki Urdangarin's 40th birthday.

According to Eyre, Letizia was completely distant at the party, staying in a corner without interacting with anyone. The journalist claimed that, in addition to her attitude, Letizia asked Felipe VI to leave earlier than planned, appearing "very unpleasant."

The straw that broke the camel's back, according to Pilar Eyre, was that the queen didn't even say farewell to her sister-in-law, Infanta Cristina. An event that further evidenced the distancing. Since those episodes, Pilar Eyre asserted that the relationship between Letizia and Cristina has never been the same.

The tension between them has been a recurring topic in the media. However, Pilar Eyre's words put into perspective a relationship that, despite having been close, seems to have been irreparably broken.

These statements have reignited the debate about the internal dynamics of the Royal House. The journalist's statements left many wondering if there is indeed a definitive break between the two.