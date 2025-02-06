Carlos III has made a decision that has caught attention: follow in his son Harry's footsteps. The British king has announced a new project for Prime Video. This project, according to some media, could be seen as a reply to the works of Harry and Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have worked with Netflix on projects like "Harry & Meghan."

Carlos follows in Harry's footsteps

Despite tense family relations, Carlos III has decided to venture into the streaming platform arena. In this sense, his initiative seems like counterprogramming to his son's projects. Harry and Meghan Markle signed a deal with Netflix to produce several documentaries and series. Meanwhile, Carlos III opts for Prime Video to convey his message.

| en.e-noticies.cat, GTRES, Netflix

Carlos and his central theme

The central theme of the documentary is sustainability. The king, known for his concern for the environment, wants to show how communities can work better with nature. Filming began in January at Dumfries House, the Scottish residence of the royal family.

This project is based on the book "Harmony: A New Way of Looking At Our World," written by Carlos III in 2010. In this book, the monarch talks about the need to change humanity's relationship with the natural environment. Carlos has always been a staunch advocate of sustainability and a greener future.

reply to Harry and Meghan's projects

Carlos III's audiovisual has been interpreted by some as a direct reply to his son's projects. Harry and Meghan haven't only worked with Netflix but are also very involved in the digital world. With this new project, the king seems to seek a way to highlight his own agenda. While Harry and Meghan shared their personal story in "Harry & Meghan," Carlos opts to address a globally relevant topic like sustainability.

| Diario Libre

A look at Carlos III's legacy

The purpose is not just to tell stories but to visually show how Carlos III's ideas can transform the world. The production seeks to inspire people to take action to protect the planet. Instead of a traditional approach, it aims to show communities how they can live more harmoniously with nature.

Prime Video and the change in the royal family's strategy

There is no doubt that it marks a change in how the British royal family interacts with the media. For years, the royal family has worked with channels like the BBC and ITV. Now, with Prime Video, Carlos III joins the world of streaming platforms.

This places him in a similar position to his son Harry, who has made Netflix his main platform. This move reflects how the royal family adapts to new forms of digital communication.

Release date and expectations

Although the exact date has not yet been announced, it is expected to be available on Prime Video by late 2025 or early 2026. Filming is ongoing, and the documentary promises to be a visual testament to Carlos III's commitment to sustainability. This way, the king will not only share his vision but also seek to position himself as an influential figure in the fight for the environment.

