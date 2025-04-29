Infanta Sofía, Betrayed by Infanta Cristina: Something Very Serious Has Happened

This Tuesday, April 29, the youngest daughter of King Felipe and Queen Letizia reaches adulthood. Infanta Sofía turns 18, a very special event for her in which she will not have the presence of her paternal aunt, also Infanta Cristina. Irene Urdangarin's mother will not be with her niece at a celebration that will have nothing to do with that of the Princess of Asturias.

Much has been said in recent days about how the moment will be when the heir's sister blows out the candles on her 18th birthday. It should be remembered that the infanta returned to Wales a few days ago after the Easter holidays. There she is preparing to finish the second year of high school, a circumstance that will make the celebration very discreet.

Infanta Cristina Won't Be Present at Her Niece's 18th Birthday

Infanta Sofía is about to graduate from the International at UWC Atlantic College. However, today all eyes are on her for a very different reason.

The young woman will not have the presence of her parents, Felipe VI and Letizia Ortiz, on such a significant date. The monarchs are scheduled to travel to Jaén this Tuesday to celebrate the 1,200th anniversary of its capital status.

Princess Leonor will also not be by her side, as she continues aboard the Navy's training ship, Juan Sebastián Elcano. Sofía will have to settle for a discreet event lacking in institutionalism. There will be no party, no family dinner, no swearing-in of the Constitution, no obligations as a future head of state.

The young woman, who is in the final stretch of the course, will have the opportunity to gather family and friends this coming summer once she has graduated.

Much has been said about the physical resemblance between the sister of Princess Leonor and her aunt, Infanta Cristina. However, there are few occasions when they have been seen together in public.

The Distance Between King Felipe and His Sisters Has Also Affected Their Daughters

The truth is that the relationship between the daughters of the current kings and their paternal aunts doesn't seem to be very fluid. The distance between Infantas Elena and Cristina and their brother, King Felipe VI, along with the controversies of the emeritus, caused a significant rift between the siblings. A bad relationship that now seems to be mending, but that has inevitably affected their bond with Leonor and Sofía.

Gestures like the presence of King Felipe and Queen Letizia at Infanta Elena's 60th birthday mark the beginning of a new path among the children of the emeritus. It should also be remembered that Iñaki Urdangarin's ex attended the private celebration that the kings offered on the occasion of the heir's coming of age.

We will have to wait to see if, once the course is finished, the youngest granddaughter of the emeritus gathers family and friends at Zarzuela. If that moment occurs, it will be then when we see if Infanta Cristina accepts or rejects the birthday invitation she receives from her niece.