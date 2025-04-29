Major Concern for Laura Madrueño After the Sad News About 'Supervivientes'

Laura Madrueño landed in Honduras at the beginning of last March. Focused on her work in Supervivientes, the presenter reports all the latest news about what is happening in the Cayos Cochinos. What Laura Madrueño didn't expect is that the government would approve a law on self-consumption eggs that could mean a fine for her.

It is a Royal Decree that warns that fines of up to 3,000 euros will be imposed on those who have hens, geese, or ducks for self-consumption of eggs or meat without registration. This news has gone viral and caught the reporter on the other side of the pond.

Laura Madrueño Could Face a Fine of Several Thousand Euros

It should be remembered that Madrueño has her residence on the outskirts of Madrid. There she lives with her husband Álvaro Puerto in an ecological chalet located in the heart of nature in the Sierra de Madrid.

A house that also has a garden where she has planted all kinds of fruits, vegetables, and greens. A favorite area of Laura Madrueño, from where she often shares numerous videos on her social media. It is precisely there where her hens or "her dinosaurs," as she affectionately calls them, also live.

| @laura_madrueno, Instagram

In fact, shortly before heading to Honduras, the Madrilenian published a video in which she appeared feeding her hens.

Now the Government requires those who have this type of animal for self-consumption to register them officially. Therefore, those who have up to 30 laying hens, or 50 broiler chickens, will have to be recorded in a register. In addition, they must have a veterinarian's verification in case of any health problem to avoid possible cases of avian flu.

Laura Madrueño Is a Defender of Ecological Living

Those who do not comply with this rule are exposed to fines ranging from 600 to 3,000 euros. Everything will depend on the severity of the facts and the number of self-consumption hens they have.

The truth is that animals are part of the presenter's life. In addition to her dog and her hens, Madrueño has a cat and a pheasant at her home. Despite spending many hours between sets, her way of life in Spain is closely related to nature.

| Europa Press

Her passion for animals and her ecologist lifestyle has been evident in her social media posts. The former weather information presenter on Telecinco admitted before heading to Honduras that she would miss her animals. A fact that now becomes relevant after learning that the aforementioned birds could put her in a bind.