Hard Blow for Anabel Pantoja After Her Biggest Secret Is Leaked: 'You're an Illiterate'

Anabel Pantoja dedicated some words from her social media profile to Pope Francis's funeral that took place last Saturday. Diego Arrabal, very alert to everything happening in the social chronicle, noticed the content that the influencer had left on her Instagram wall. A video in which Pantoja appeared emotional upon seeing the popemobile and after which the paparazzo couldn't help but label Isabel Pantoja's niece as "illiterate".

The first thing that caught the attention of the former Telecinco collaborator was that the content creator appeared crying. "What need do you have for us to see you crying while you record yourself," the Marbella native wondered in the video he shared on YouTube.

❤️LAS LÁGRIMAS DE ANABEL PANTOJA EN EL FUNERAL DEL PAPA FRANCISCO

Next, he himself found an answer to the question he had just posed. "What she's looking for is views," he explained about the daughter of the late Bernardo Pantoja.

Diego Arrabal Calls Anabel Pantoja "Illiterate"

Far from stopping there, Arrabal showed the content of the recording that appeared on the influencer's wall. Anabel highlighted the absence of family members in the farewell to the pontiff. Beyond the presence of kings, politicians, and leaders, she missed the family members of the late pope.

According to her, those who should be in the front row are the nephews, cousins, and other relatives of the deceased leader of the Church.

| YouTube, @DiegoArrabalPaparazzo

It was then that Diego Arrabal pointed the finger at Anabel to label her as "illiterate". The Andalusian suggested she read the information that has been published these days about, for example, Francisco's sister or nephew.

"It's embarrassing," the journalist repeated over and over, alarmed by the point of view provided by Kiko Rivera's cousin. "If the kings and politicians are there, it's because of protocol," Arrabal clarified before giving Anabel some advice. "Prepare a little, please," the communicator suggested.

"These people are hired to carry it," Anabel could be heard saying referring to those accompanying Francisco's casket. Pantoja again recalled that she missed seeing people of the same blood as the now-deceased pope.

Diego Arrabal Has Revealed That Anabel Pantoja Doesn't Prepare the Content She Shares on Social Media

For Arrabal, it's a "shame" that someone who shows to be so uninformed like Anabel has one or two million followers. "It's embarrassing," he insisted again.

The YouTuber then paused to read the comments of some of the Andalusian's followers. They clarified that only two nephews could attend the funeral. Other relatives living in Argentina, like his sister, couldn't travel due to illness, and the rest didn't have sufficient financial means to pay for the trip.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press, YouTube, Diego Arrabal Paparazzo

"I'm not saying you have to study, I mean read," Arrabal added, admitting he was left speechless after witnessing the influencer's post. Before ending his live broadcast, the journalist repeated his advice to Anabel: "Prepare a little beforehand." Words with which he made it clear that, according to him, the only thing that interests the Andalusian is generating more and more views.