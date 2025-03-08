Impact on Telecinco After Alexia Rivas's Unexpected Confession: 'I Feel Sorry'

Alexia Rivas has once again captured media attention with a confession that hasn't left anyone indifferent. The journalist has used her social media to talk about her time on Supervivientes. Her words have had a significant impact on Telecinco and among the reality show's followers, as Alexia Rivas has confirmed that her participation: "It's a shame."

The young woman wanted to share images of her physical change after her experience in Honduras. "With the start of Supervivientes you're asking me for photos of how I arrived in Spain and I arrived like this," she wrote on her personal account.

| @alexiaarivas

In the photograph, her transformation after the show can be seen. Additionally, she added a detail that surprised many: "Well, here I had already gained 4.4 lbs. (2 kilos)."

Alexia Rivas Talks About Her Participation in Supervivientes

But what has attracted the most attention is another confession from Alexia. The collaborator has admitted that she couldn't fully enjoy the adventure.

"The shame I feel for having spent a month on a boat and only a week on the beach. I was unlucky even for that," she stated sincerely. These words have caused quite a stir.

| @alexiaarivas

The show's followers have quickly reacted. Many have shown their support for Alexia, highlighting how tough her time on the reality show was. Others, however, have pointed out that her participation wasn't as demanding as that of other contestants.

Telecinco has also witnessed the commotion caused by this confession. In recent days, Alexia Rivas hasn't been able to avoid commenting more on the tough competition, now focusing on the new participants of the reality show.

Alexia Rivas Opens Up to Her Followers About Her Experience on Telecinco's Reality Show

Her participation in Supervivientes didn't go unnoticed. From the very beginning, Alexia became one of the most talked-about contestants. Her time on the boat was a challenge for her; however, the short time she spent on the beach left her with a bittersweet feeling.

| Mediaset

With this new confession, the journalist has opened a debate about the experience on the reality show. Was her stay on the boat fair? Should she have had more time on the beach? Opinions are divided.

What is clear is that Alexia Rivas has once again become a protagonist. Her sincerity has had a significant impact on Telecinco and the audience. Once again, her name is on everyone's lips.