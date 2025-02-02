Miki Núñez shocks and confesses his most unknown drama: 'I felt disgust'

Insecurities are part of the lives of many people, even those who seem to have it all. Society imposes standards of beauty and success that affect millions of individuals, making them doubt their own image and self-esteem.

This doesn't only happen in anonymity but also among public figures who may struggle with internal issues unknown to most. A clear example is the singer Miki Núñez, who has recently shared his tough experience.

| 3Cat

Miki Núñez's most unknown drama

Miki Núñez is known for his time on Operación Triunfo and his presence on TV3 as a presenter on Zenit and Eufòria. His charisma and energy on stage have made it difficult to imagine that behind that image was hidden great suffering.

In the program Sense Ficció, in the documentary titled Sempre (im)perfectes, the artist revealed the ordeal he has lived since he was eight years old. As he stated, all due to his relationship with food and his body perception. The singer's testimony was moving.

| TV3

Núñez confessed that, for years, he felt rejection toward his own body and insulted himself, convincing himself that no one would accept him. "Every time I saw myself, I felt disgust," he expressed sincerely in front of the cameras of Catalonia's public television.

He also explained that he adopted harmful behaviors, such as avoiding eating or doing so extremely slowly to control his weight. On some occasions, he even tried to induce vomiting.

Miki Núñez brings visibility to a silenced problem

Miki Núñez decided to share his story with the intention of helping those going through similar situations. "Seeing that other people have the same problems makes you feel more human. It's okay, there are more people with this problem," he stated in the documentary.

His testimony is part of a broader conversation about aesthetic pressure and beauty stereotypes that affect society. The program addressed topics such as fatphobia, ageism, physical disabilities, and racism.

With his courage, Miki Núñez has shown that no one is exempt from these problems and that it is essential to talk about them to raise awareness and provide support to those who need it. A fact that, moreover, has helped him connect even more with his audience.