Impact on 'gh Dúo' by What Has Happened Between Carmen Borrego and Carlos Sobera

Tonight's GH Dúo gala was full of surprises. Carlos Sobera, the host of the TV show, confirmed it from the start. However, what was most shocking was the unexpected confession made by Carmen Borrego after saying: "I haven't put on the earpiece."

"There will be a double eviction tonight, two of the finalists will have to leave the competition and cry their sorrows at home. Only four will make it to the grand finale," Sobera confessed live.

| Telecinco

The announcement created tension among the contestants and the audience was on edge. The night promised strong emotions. However, the most shocking moment was led by Carmen Borrego.

Carmen Borrego Shocks the Audience After Her Confession to Carlos Sobera on GH Dúo

Carlos Sobera connected with Carmen Borrego, mother of José María Almoguera. She was at home watching the gala. The host asked her how she saw her son in the competition.

However, he received no response. An awkward silence filled the studio. The audience was surprised.

| Telecinco

Carlos insisted and Carmen Borrego still didn't answer. The viewers began to speculate. Was she emotional? Didn't she want to speak? Then, suddenly, Carmen reacted.

"Wait, I haven't put on the earpiece," she said with a laugh. The confusion was quickly solved, Carmen Borrego simply couldn't hear the host. A technical error caused this baffling moment, Carlos Sobera smiled and the tension dissipated.

Carmen Borrego Opens Up to Carlos Sobera on GH Dúo

Once the issue was solved, Carmen spoke: "Tonight is complicated for me. On one hand, I want him to make it to Tuesday but on the other hand, I'm eager to see him," she confessed. Her words reflected the duality of her feelings.

| Telecinco

On one hand, she wished for her son to reach the finale. On the other, the possibility of reuniting with him tonight also excited her.

Carmen Borrego assured that, no matter what happens, she will be happy. If José María is evicted, she will see him soon and if he stays in the house, it will mean he is one step closer to winning. "Everything will be positive," she concluded.

The audience reacted warmly as the moment brought laughter and emotion. The gala continued with the anticipated double eviction. GH Dúo once again proved that it never ceases to surprise.