This Is How Toni Cruanyes and Eugeni Villalbí's Gorgeous Children Have Grown: Beautiful Photo

Toni Cruanyes is one of the most recognized journalists in Catalonia, thanks to his role at the helm of TN Vespre on TV3. With his approachable style and his ability to analyze current events with rigor, he has become an indispensable figure for thousands of viewers.

His career at the regional network has been marked by coverage of great relevance and a firm commitment to truthful and quality information. Beyond his professional side, Cruanyes is also a very family-oriented man.

Although he keeps his private life away from the spotlight, he occasionally shares small glimpses of his day-to-day life. Recently, Eugeni Villalbí, Cruanyes's partner, shared a beautiful image with the little ones.

This Is How Toni Cruanyes's Gorgeous Children Have Grown

Toni's husband surprised everyone by publishing an image in which he appears with the children at the musical Mar i cel. Although in the photo the children's faces are covered to preserve their privacy, there is one detail that hasn't gone unnoticed: how much they've grown.

Elies and Joana, who have grown up away from the media spotlight, have drawn attention for their height. A fact that shows time passes quickly in the Cruanyes-Villalbí family. Many have highlighted how impressive it is to see how grown-up they are.

Especially those who remember when Toni Cruanyes first spoke about his parenthood. Despite being one of the most well-known faces on TV3, Cruanyes has managed to maintain a balance between his career and his family life.

Indeed, the couple hasn't hesitated to protect their children's privacy while still sharing some special moments with their followers. The image at Mar i cel is a testament to the family's cultural passion, a value they are surely passing on to their children.

Although they can't be seen clearly, their growth is evident and, undoubtedly, they will continue to surprise in the future. Meanwhile, Toni Cruanyes continues to report every night on TV3, combining his role as a journalist with that of a father of two little ones.