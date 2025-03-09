Fabiola Martínez Surprises Many by Revealing Bertín Osborne's: 'We Have a...'

Fabiola Martínez recently explained on television what her current relationship with Bertín Osborne is like. The Venezuelan woman opened up on the set of TardeAR about the relationship she has with her ex-husband. "We have a very beautiful relationship of respect for everything we have lived and for our children," Martínez assured.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press

The former collaborator of Y ahora Sonsoles attended the aforementioned Telecinco program to present her first work as a writer. An appearance that Fabiola took advantage of to clarify the reasons for their breakup.

While she ruled out the existence of third parties, Martínez emphasized other issues. "There were many things, arguments... I have a strong character even if it doesn't seem like it," she admitted without hesitation.

Fabiola Martínez Admits She Has a Very Beautiful Relationship with Bertín Osborne

The guest on TardeAR made it clear that when a relationship breaks, "there's always responsibility on both sides." Additionally, she admitted that Bertín "fails as a husband, as he didn't pass that test." However, in his role as a father, she made it clear that "he does what he has to do."

More sincere than ever, Fabiola referred to how she felt throughout the two decades she was by the singer's side. "I put on a suit that didn't fit me. I wanted to be a lady, a housewife, who was there for the family, which was what I wanted," she explained.

| Europa Press

But, as she herself admitted, she gave up many other things, such as in the work field. "We did a lot of social life together, but I didn't quite feel like myself," she assured.

Now, four years after the announcement of their breakup, Martínez acknowledges that she doesn't consider Bertín as a friend. Even so, there is a good relationship between her and her ex, especially for the sake of their children, Kike and Carlos.

The Venezuelan Admitted That After Separating from the Singer, the Relationship with Him Wasn't Good

In January 2021, when it was published that the marriage had broken up, Fabiola revealed that they had already been separated for a year. The former model admitted that it wasn't easy to make the decision and that she even felt dizzy. But then she was clear about one of her main goals: finding work and stability, feeling independent.

"Our relationship wasn't going through a good time four years ago," she explained on TardeAR about the moments after their breakup. Now, with time passed, it seems that the waters have calmed, and cordiality and good treatment are the usual tone between them.

| Europa Press

Meanwhile, Fabiola has made it clear on many occasions that she doesn't know details of the father of her children's life. Especially when asked about the relationship he had with Gabriela Guillén, from which the artist's youngest child was born. Apart from this, she and Bertín have been able to maintain a good relationship even though there are no other types of feelings between them.