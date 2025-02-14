Pope Francis Is Rushed to a Hospital in Rome

Pope Francis was admitted on Friday morning to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome. According to a statement from the Vatican, the pontiff must undergo diagnostic tests and continue his treatment for bronchitis. This is not the first time, as his health issues have led him to the hospital on several occasions.

In recent years, Francis, 88, has experienced a worsening of his health condition. Earlier this month, during an audience with pilgrims, he mentioned that he had a "severe cold." Later, it was confirmed by the Vatican as an episode of bronchitis.

| Europa Press

Pope Francis to Undergo Several Medical Tests

"This morning, at the end of his audiences, Pope Francis was admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic to undergo some necessary diagnostic tests and continue his ongoing treatment for bronchitis in a hospital setting," details the report released by the Holy See.

This new admission has raised concern among Catholics, as it is not the first time Francis has faced respiratory problems in recent months. However, so far, the Vatican has not provided further details on the severity of his condition. It is also unknown how long he will remain in the hospital.

Throughout his papacy, which began in 2013, Pope Francis has maintained a busy schedule despite his health problems. This situation has raised doubts about his ability to continue with his responsibilities in the long term.

| Europa Press

Pope Francis reportedly began experiencing the first symptoms earlier this month. This led the Holy See to announce on February 6 that his audiences would be held from Casa Santa Marta, his residence.

Since then, the Pope has continued with his schedule from that location. However, last Sunday, during the mass in St. Peter's Square for the Jubilee of the Armed Forces, he was forced to pause his homily due to "breathing difficulties," according to his own statements.

However, it is not the first time Pope Francis has interrupted his schedule. In November 2023, following medical recommendations, he canceled his trip to Dubai for COP28, as he was suffering from "acute infectious bronchitis" at that time.

Additionally, in December of the same year, he halted his activities due to a bronchitis relapse. Also, in January of the following year, he had to interrupt his work due to the flu. And, even just a year ago, he went to the Gemelli Polyclinic, located on Tiber Island, to have a CT scan to assess the state of his lungs.