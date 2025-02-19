This Is Alejandra, Jordi Roca's Gorgeous Wife: This Is How Their Daughter Has Grown

There are chefs who conquer with their dishes and others who do so with their charisma. Jordi Roca, the youngest of the three brothers from Celler de Can Roca, is one of those who achieves both at the same time. There is no doubt that his talent in pastry is indisputable.

Moreover, his charm and spontaneity have also made him a star guest on television. Despite the cervical dystonia that affects his voice, his positive attitude and sense of humor have made each of his public appearances a delight.

| La Revuelta

This past Monday, Roca visited the show La Revuelta, where he starred in one of the funniest moments of the night. Sitting on the couch next to David Broncano, the chef not only talked about his work but also shared anecdotes that elicited more than one laugh.

With his characteristic naturalness, he shared details about his day-to-day life and how he has improved his communication skills despite his illness. He also surprised with some unexpected statements, showing that he knows how to entertain the audience.

This Is Alejandra, Jordi Roca's Gorgeous Wife

But Roca's life doesn't revolve solely around the kitchen. His love story with Alejandra Rivas is worthy of a gastronomic tale. Originally from Mexico, Rivas arrived at Celler de Can Roca as an intern and, through hard work, rose to become head of pastry.

The teamwork did the rest: between recipes and sweet creations, love blossomed. Rivas is a successful entrepreneur, leading the Rocambolesc ice cream shops, which have a presence in several cities in Spain and also in Houston.

| Instagram, @jordirocasan

Together, they also opened Bikinería Rocambolesc in Girona, a place that showcases their creativity beyond the world of desserts.

In 2019, the couple welcomed their daughter, a little one who has completely changed their lives. Although both are very discreet when it comes to sharing images of the girl, on their social media they show moments of their family life, always with a touch of sweetness.

Jordi Roca, A Chef Without Limits

Beyond his talent in the kitchen, Jordi Roca demonstrates that effort and passion can overcome any obstacle. His career remains at its peak, his family life is stable and his sense of humor remains intact.