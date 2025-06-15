Hard blow for Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez: they've been found out and are being asked for money

Anabel Pantoja and her partner, David Rodríguez, have found themselves involved in a controversy that has surprised many. The physical therapist nearly ran over a TVE reporter, Amanda Párraga, with an electric scooter. The situation became public this week and has led to a possible financial penalty that could reach €600.

The episode came to light this week after a complaint from TVE reporter Amanda Párraga, who recounted what happened. The journalist was covering a story related to the Pantoja family environment when she was surprised by David, who was riding an electric scooter on the sidewalk. In a reckless maneuver, he almost ran her over, creating great tension at the moment.

| RTVE

Amanda Párraga herself recalled what happened on the show La Familia de la Tele, making it clear that the incident left her perplexed. According to her account, she expected Rodríguez to show remorse and apologize. However, what she found was a defiant and unempathetic attitude from the television collaborator's boyfriend.

Accusations, reproaches and penalties: Anabel Pantoja and her boyfriend involved in an unexpected scandal

The journalist stated: "He even called me a liar," visibly affected by the physical therapist's lack of responsibility. She also added that many people around her had assured her she would receive an apology, which ultimately did not happen. The tension became even more evident after her statements, which have caused outrage on social media.

The analysis of the images by experts has confirmed that David Rodríguez committed several infractions. According to driving school director Abel Andrés, riding an electric scooter on the sidewalk is illegal. In addition, not wearing a helmet and not keeping a safe distance are also punishable behaviors.

| Europa Press

In total, the three infractions would add up to €600, according to current traffic criteria. This legal setback has become a public scandal that also affects Anabel Pantoja. Although she was not present, her connection to the main figure has reignited media interest in her private life.

David Rodríguez's attitude and Anabel Pantoja's silence raise public tension

Comments in studios and on social media have not taken long to appear, and many believe that this episode could damage the couple's public image. Rodríguez, far from calming things down, has fueled the controversy with his insolent reaction toward the reporter. For now, he has not issued any official statement nor has he apologized publicly.

Meanwhile, Anabel has not spoken publicly about what happened, although some followers on social media have asked her for explanations. It is expected that, as a regular television figure, she will eventually address the issue on one of the shows where she collaborates. The turn of events has left many surprised, especially among her most loyal followers.

| Instagram, @anabelpantoja00

The incident once again calls into question the behavior of figures linked to the entertainment world. Although it is an administrative penalty, the fact that it occurred in front of cameras and witnesses makes it a matter of public interest. The story continues to develop as public opinion awaits a more mature response from those involved.