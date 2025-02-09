Good News Arrives at Kiko Jiménez and Sofía Suescun's Home: It's Already Confirmed

Sofía Suescun and Kiko Jiménez are celebrating, both constantly surprising their followers with their passion for decoration and home improvement. Through their social media, they have shown their enthusiasm for remodeling every corner of their house, always seeking perfection and comfort. Now, Sofía Suescun has confirmed that good news is coming to the house where she lives with Kiko Jiménez.

Sofía's enthusiasm for organization and innovation at home has also reached her family. Cristian Suescun, her brother, has witnessed this dedication and shared it with his followers.

| Instagram, @sofia_suescun

Through a video on his social media, the young man confessed his surprise and admiration for the small details that Sofía Suescun implements at home. "The shower in my room looks like a five-star hotel. Thanks, sis, for unlocking needs for me every day," Cristian expressed, referring to some shelves that allow him to perfectly organize shampoo and shower gel.

Sofía Suescun confirms good news that will affect the house where she lives with Kiko Jiménez

Sofía didn't take long to respond. With her spontaneous and enthusiastic character, the influencer assured she is completely delighted with her latest discovery for bathroom organization.

| Instagram, @sofiasuescun

"It's such a great invention. Tomorrow I'm getting other super cute green ones for another bathroom," Sofía revealed, making it clear that her eagerness for home renovations and improvements knows no bounds.

Sofía Suescun and Kiko Jiménez are happy to be able to remodel their home to their liking

This news has been received with joy by both Sofía and Kiko Jiménez. The couple has demonstrated on numerous occasions their interest in creating a cozy, functional, and aesthetically impeccable space. Any small detail that adds to this mission is a reason for happiness for them.

| Instagram, @sofia_suescun

Their followers have quickly reacted. Many have applauded the young couple's dedication and shown interest in learning more about the products they use to improve their home. Sofía doesn't hesitate to share each discovery with her community, turning her passion for decoration into a source of inspiration for her followers.

Thus, with the arrival of these new bathroom shelves, Sofía Suescun and Kiko Jiménez continue to enjoy every small change in their home. Another proof that the passion for decoration and well-being knows no limits for this couple.