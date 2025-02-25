Gonzalo Miró Can't Be Applauded More for What He Said on 'espejo Público'

Gonzalo Miró has once again earned the applause of viewers for the latest opinion he shared on the set of Espejo Público. The television collaborator didn't think twice when it came to condemning one of the latest and unpleasant news stories that have been published in recent hours.

This Tuesday, February 25, this morning show dedicated part of its morning broadcast to discussing the latest crime committed in the Madrid district of Usera.

As has emerged in recent hours, a 46-year-old Spanish man has been arrested for allegedly abusing a 14-year-old minor in his home. It was the teenager herself who revealed everything that happened to the head of studies at her school.

In tears, the young girl explained that her alleged aggressor was the father of one of her classmates. At that moment, according to El Mundo, the sexual assault protocol was activated.

However, far from letting the authorities act, the minor's family has chosen to take justice into their own hands. So much so that they didn't hesitate to beat up the alleged aggressor.

Now, according to police sources informed to Europa Press, the accused is in provisional detention. Additionally, the victim's family members have also been arrested for taking justice into their own hands.

A decision that, as expected, has been highly questioned in recent hours. Nevertheless, Gonzalo Miró had no problem stating that it was a "completely human" reaction, a comment that has been widely applauded.

Gonzalo Miró Earns the Applause of Most 'Espejo Público' Viewers: "I Find It Human"

During this morning's broadcast of Espejo Público, Gonzalo Miró and his colleagues had the opportunity to share their opinions on the matter. At that moment, the television collaborator didn't think twice about siding with the victim's family:

"It's not the most appropriate, but I find it completely human... Who feels sorry for the images we're seeing? Raise your hand if you feel sorry."

As expected, Gonzalo Miró's opinion caused a great stir on the set of Espejo Público. So much so that Susanna Griso broke her silence to respond to the question her colleague had just asked.

"Not sorry, but he could have been killed perfectly," replied the show's host. At this moment, the communicator wanted to make one thing clear: "We're not talking about others, but about the affected person."

"I already said it here one day[...]there are very few acts of revenge in that sense. It would be very human, I'm not saying reasonable or appropriate, but yes, human... Regarding the feeling of understanding a father's state when his daughter is telling him what she just told him."

That's why Gonzalo Miró made it clear that he perfectly understands what the minor's family did, as most people in their position would do something "similar." A controversial opinion that has been questioned by several of his colleagues.