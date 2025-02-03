'GH Dúo' releases an urgent statement about Vanessa and Javi: 'He asked me to...'

During the last GH Dúo gala, the program issued an urgent statement about Vanessa and Javi's relationship. The protagonists haven't hesitated to share with Telecinco's audience the current state of their marriage: "He has asked me that he needs his time these days."

Since both began their journey on television, following their participation in Gran Hermano 19, they have exposed their marital problems on more than one occasion.

| Mediaset

But it wasn't until last Thursday, January 30, when all alarms went off around Vanessa and Javi. That day, the Galician decided to leave the competition after feeling that his "body and mind" were "warning" him.

However, what he least expected was the reception he would have on the GH Dúo set. Hours before learning of his decision, Vanessa shared a post on her social media with the following message: "Goodbye, Javi."

| Mediaset

Additionally, on the GH Dúo set, the Galician contestant assured that "there are things that have affected me a lot." This is why she needed to talk to Javi when they left the Mediaset España facilities.

Now, Vanessa and Javi have reappeared together on El Debate to clarify the current state of their relationship. So much so that, after learning about her doubts and the jealousy she felt over Maica, both have been very honest: "We are together, but we are not well."

GH Dúo gives Vanessa and Javi the opportunity to explain the state of their marriage

After everything that happened during the last GH Dúo gala, Vanessa and Javi reappeared this Sunday, February 2, on the set of said format. At that moment, the Galician assured that "things are a bit lukewarm" between them.

"I needed to get out, get some air, my head was very saturated. We have to talk, but little by little," the contestant assured under the watchful eyes of everyone present.

| Mediaset

However, far from leaving the topic here, Vanessa wanted to make an important revelation related to Javi: "As I suspected, there is something more he hasn't told me. He has asked me that he needs his time these days."

At this moment, the Galician hasn't hesitated to explain his wife's confusing words. "The shots are because I've chatted with a couple of girls, but nothing more," he assured. However, his wife made it very clear that "she no longer believes him."

"On Thursday, when he leaves, he tells me he didn't feel well in the house because he hadn't told me there was something... I was a bit in shock because I no longer know what to believe," Vanessa clarified. "This is what I deleted, and she had caught me," Javi immediately acknowledged.

Meanwhile, the GH Dúo contestant wanted to share the reasons why she felt jealous of her husband's friendship with Maica: "I admit I have a problem. It's jealousy."

"This started in Gran Hermano 19, I have never been a jealous person until I find myself in situations where I feel small." At this moment, Javi revealed that, at that time, Vanessa "was jealous of Daniela."