'GH Dúo' confirms the rumors about Vanessa Bouza and her husband: 'There are things that...'

During the last GH Dúo gala, all the rumors about Vanessa Bouza's romantic relationship with her husband, Javier Mouzo, have been confirmed. "There are things I haven't liked," the artist assured him in front of all the viewers.

Since they first set foot in the Guadalix de la Sierra house, in Gran Hermano 19, both have exposed some of the shortcomings of their marriage. So much so that he even decided to leave when he found out that his wife had been expelled.

| Mediaset

A complicated situation that, as we have seen since GH Dúo began, has barely changed. A few weeks ago, Vanessa Bouza was eliminated from the competition, but this time, her husband decided to continue with this adventure.

However, despite having tried, his estrangement from the artist has been very hard for Javier. So much so that he has finally decided to leave the reality show. Nevertheless, he has had the support of his fellow contestants at all times, especially from Maica.

Support that, it seems, hasn't sat well with Vanessa Bouza. In fact, she has taken to her social media to once again announce the end of her marriage: "Goodbye, Javi." As expected, this gesture hasn't gone unnoticed at all.

| Mediaset

This Thursday, January 30, during the last GH Dúo gala, Carlos Sobera took the opportunity to delve deeper into the new crisis of the marriage. For this reason, he didn't hesitate to ask the Galician about her controversial post:

"I entered the Gran Hermano house with doubts. There were cracks that we haven't had time to solve[...]We need to smooth things over and see if they have a solution. Otherwise, each of us will take our own path."

Vanessa Bouza confirms in GH Dúo the rumors about her relationship with Javi

Next, Vanessa Bouza confirmed all the rumors about her relationship with Javier Mouzo. As she herself has assured, she has a pending conversation with her husband after his departure:

"Obviously, there are things I haven't liked. Firstly, that he doesn't value the competition he's in... I find it disrespectful to the whole team. For me, it was my dream."

| Mediaset

Next, Vanessa Bouza assured that, although she is aware that she has a trust issue, "there are little things" she hasn't liked. Among them, her husband's friendship with Maica.

In particular, the Galician referred to a comment Maica made about Javi being her main support, a phrase she often uses to describe her marriage. "There are things I don't like. I'm trying to move on and I think I have a problem," added the former contestant.

After exposing all her doubts about her marriage, Javier Mouzo's departure officially took place. However, when he arrived at the set, the contestant was very surprised by Vanessa Bouza's reaction.

"What have I done? Someone tell me. I haven't done anything," he asked, completely bewildered. "There are things I haven't liked at all and I need to talk to you about them... I've been crying," his still-wife replied.