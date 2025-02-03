The gesture of Queen Sofía with the DANA victims has confirmed the rumors

Queen Sofía made her only scheduled appearance on the official agenda for this week on Monday. Doña Sofía traveled to Valencia to attend a charity concert benefiting the victims of the DANA. An event that combined her love for music with her most altruistic side.

Around 7:30 PM, Queen Sofía arrived at the Palau de la Música in Valencia. There, she witnessed a concert that gathered thousands of people in support of those affected by the catastrophe.

With her presence, the mother of King Felipe VI once again showed her support for the affected areas. The occasion allowed her to enjoy one of her great passions, music, while remaining steadfast in her commitment to those most in need.

Queen Sofía is very committed to the victims of the DANA

For the occasion, and considering the charitable nature of the event, Doña Sofía wore a sober and elegant look, in line with the character of the event. This gesture by the emeritus is just another example of her ongoing support for the victims of the DANA.

Since the fateful October 29, Doña Sofía has undertaken various actions to help the affected people. The Reina Sofía Foundation, for example, made emergency funds available to provide basic products to those affected.

In addition to this action, Queen Sofía has made other visits in recent weeks. Last week, Doña Sofía traveled to the headquarters of the Valencia Food Bank in Pobla de Vallbona. During that visit, Doña Sofía was able to learn firsthand about the operation of this charitable service, which has been crucial in distributing aid in recent days.

Queen Sofía's gesture with the victims of the DANA that confirms all the rumors

The queen's appearance in Valencia was also important because it provided an opportunity to check her health status. Recently, at one of the events she attended, Doña Sofía was involved in an image that worried some.

During the presentation of the European Union Prize for Cultural Heritage in Segovia, the emeritus needed help to descend some stairs. Two people from the organization approached her, and the queen held onto them to facilitate the descent. This gesture caused concern among those who thought her health might have been affected in recent weeks.

However, the theory also emerged that this gesture was simply to prevent falls, an interpretation that has gained strength after her recent appearance in Valencia. The fact that Queen Sofía has continued with her commitments, like Monday's event, has served to dispel any rumors about her health. With this gesture, the emeritus has confirmed that her health is fine and that, as always, she is willing to continue helping in any way she can those who need it most.